Kurdish Walid Hamokan, who fled Syria ten years ago, takes shelter in the Ulucami mosque with 13 members of his family / PAUL M. DIEZ

PAUL M. DIEZ Special delivery. Gaziantep (Turkey) Saturday, February 11, 2023, 16:06



Amid rubble, Turkey’s mosques held their first Friday prayers after the devastating earthquake that struck the southeastern Anatolian peninsula and northern Syria on Monday. Shocked by this immense catastrophe, which has already killed around 23,000, Muslims flocked to pray although many temples have been destroyed.