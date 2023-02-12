The first Friday of prayer is celebrated among the rubble of the mosques, where Syrian refugees homeless due to the earthquake are sheltering
Amid rubble, Turkey’s mosques held their first Friday prayers after the devastating earthquake that struck the southeastern Anatolian peninsula and northern Syria on Monday. Shocked by this immense catastrophe, which has already killed around 23,000, Muslims flocked to pray although many temples have been destroyed.
