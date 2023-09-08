It’s over! The scriptwriter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Gigio Aranda, confirmed the death of ‘Charito’ in the most successful series on América TV. In an interview that he had today for América Espectáculos in the morning, where he was asked about what will happen to the character of Mónica Sánchez, the writer commented that: “We fired Mónica Sánchez, it’s over.” Before the strong statement, many thought the character would continue; however, Aranda stated that we are on television and anything can happen.

On the other hand, he added that they were going to take advantage of the celebration for reaching 300 episodes with “Al fondo hay sitio” in season 10, to say goodbye to Mónica Sánchez and her character played as “Charo” who has given her life since the first season. premiered in 2009. With this statement by the scriptwriter, it would be more than clear that Grace Gonzales’s mother would not resist the operation on the spine after the hemorrhage and would end up mourning ‘In the background there is room’.

What happened in the ‘Charito’ operation in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

After the accident that Claudia Llanos caused in revenge because ‘Koky’ did not want to continue being her accomplice to end Francesca, Charo was the one who paid for the piper. Jimmy’s mother entered the operating room at the clinic after Dr. Cortez told the Gonzales family that it was urgent to intervene on her spine, a session that would last approximately 3 hours; however, the good news did not arrive.

July’s friend took longer than indicated to give her information about the ‘Charito’ operation, Dr. Cortez, after a long time, approached them and told them that the situation has been complicated by bleeding, but that the doctors they are doing everything to keep her alive. However, as we already explained in the paragraphs above, Charo would not resist this operation and his death in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ would be consummated.

How many seasons was Mónica Sánchez in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Since season 1 of “Al fondo hay sitio” that premiered in 2009, the 51-year-old actress, Mónica Sánchez, has been part of the most successful series of the last 10 years on América TV. The end of her character in the series that tells the story of the Gonzales and Maldini could take place in episode 301 of season 10, according to statements by screenwriter Gigio Aranda.

