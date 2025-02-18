As a general rule, an astronaut should not get too close to a black hole. Astrophysics agree that these objects are not good for health. In the universe there are supermassive black holes, of intermediate mass, and there are also “the little ones”, those that are formed when a star collapses. If someone fell into one of them, their body would stretch until it looks like a noodle before dying. The possible existence of microscopic black holes has also been explored. If they are out there, a scenario could occur in which one of them crossed a human body. What would happen then? The consequences of such an event have not been clear.

A scientist from the Department of Physics and Astronomy of Vanderbilt University in the United States has just presented one of the first scientific works that delve into the implications of tiny black holes on human bodies. His work, in the process of publication, proposes an approximate mass from which a black hole would become lethal and how his physical mechanisms would damage the tissues.

Black holes tiny with large masses

Although black holes are very small, giant masses would still house and modify their immediate environment on a planetary scale. For example, according to the formula to calculate the size of a gravitational structure (Schwarzschild radius), a black hole of approximately 0.118 millimeters would have a mass similar to that of Mount Everest. Theoretically, there could be holes so small that their forces would be undetectable for an organic body. Fortunately, they would also disappear immediately. The key objective of the report was to determine the necessary mass to significantly damage a human body.

Robert J. Scherrer, Author of the article, He concludes that a black hole with a mass similar to that of an asteroid can end a person’s life. According to Schwarzschild’s formula, this should be in the micrometers scale. To put it in perspective, the thickness of a human hair can measure between 50 and 100 micrometers. From this point, any gravitational structure would mean death for an organic body.

Thus would affect a black hole to the human body

But the single presence of a black hole is not the one that leads to a catastrophic failure. In other words, you don’t “eat” a person from within. It is the phenomena related to their presence, such as the tidal force and the impact wave, which generate damage and death. The tidal force is the principle that would make the cells tear, while the impact wave would literally be a blow against the body.

Under a specific scenario, if a black hole with the minimum dough will cross you, Your body would experience the same damage as if you had drilled a needle (although I measured less than the thickness of a hair). The seriousness of the damage would be directly related to the location of the drilling and resistance of the cells. You probably should keep your head or heart away from these gravitational phenomena.

On the other hand, the impact would not be delicate or pleasant. The entrance of the black hole would produce a shock wave that would be distributed throughout the surrounding tissue. The author of the study says that the energy released would be similar to what produces the impact of a bullet. The greater the dough, the greater the “caliber”. For example, for the energy of a 22 -caliber bullet, a black hole should have a mass on the scale of the picometers.

These assumptions are studied by those who follow the theory of primary black holes. The field of study proposes that, since the first moments of the Big Bang, there were already phenomena, without the need for stars or more subject. This would partly explain the presence of dark matter. But these primitive black holes are not confirmed and have not been observed either. Also, if they formed, they would be extinct.