As part of the national tour ”La Esperanza Nos Une”, Claudia Sheinbaum PardoNational Defense Coordinator of the Fourth Transformation, led the signing of the Unity Agreement in Tampico, Tamaulipas, where she pointed out that the union of leadership from across the country is essential to continue with the objective of fighting for the well-being of the people of Mexico.

”We fight so that every Mexican man and woman lives with happiness, that they live with dignity, that all the women who are here know that their children will be able to get ahead, that is why we fight and that is why now many more people are joining our movement ”, he pointed out when welcoming those Tamaulipas leaders who joined the 4T today.

During his message, he explained that, in addition to more and more people joining the transformative movement, one of the fundamental tasks is to form 4T Defense committees, to disseminate and defend the principles, but especially the great successes. of the Transformation, such as the pension for older adults, programs such as ”Sembrando Vida”, as well as historical infrastructure works such as the Transisthmian Train and more.

”The 43 municipalities of Tamaulipas have a task, we are all going to get together with 20 colleagues, we are going to form a Committee for the Defense of Transformation. And what are we going to do with it? We are going to send you the Regeneration newspaper and in the little time you have you are going to go house to house and tell your neighbors: It is time for the Fourth Transformation to continue,’ he said.

The above will be one of the fundamental efforts to guarantee that the entire country experiences great changes like those experienced in the capital, during her administration as Head of Government, as is the case of programs such as ‘Wellbeing for Girls and Children. My Scholarship to Start”.

The national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, highlighted that unity and awareness of the historical moment that the country is experiencing prevails in the National Regeneration Movement.

“We are here to organize, to make that wish that the people have become a reality next year,” he said.

The coordinator of the spokespersons and link with social and civil organizations, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, celebrated that in 2022 the people of Tamaulipas fought in a peaceful and democratic way so that the Transformation movement will reach the entity, for which he reiterated the call to build the next stage in unity.

“I am happy to return to Tamaulipas, after last year we were fighting side by side against many adversities, against the government that existed at that time, but the people of Tamaulipas rose up and fought for their freedom and today we have the government of the Fourth Transformation (…) I invite you to continue being protagonists of this stellar moment in the history of Mexico,” he stated.

