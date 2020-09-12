Since the end of confinement, advertisements for medium-sized cities and rural territories have been displayed all over the capital. The various campaigns carried out are starting to bear fruit.

Will Parisians be tempted by the sirens of nature and change of scenery? In any case, rural territories and medium-sized towns have been trying since the end of confinement to push them to pack their bags to settle in the countryside and leave behind the tumult of the crowd. In the corridors of the metro, users are spoiled for choice: Indre, Nièvre, Cher or Orne are displayed four by three in often crowded corridors, when the posters sing about the good life or the equipment. fiber optic.

The city of Alès has embarked on this race to the seduction of city dwellers and intends to do well with a tailor-made slogan: “A city on a human scale”. “Alès time has arrived, considers Christophe Rivenq, president of the agglomeration, because we have felt for several months now that our fellow citizens have been hoping for a life a little less hectic than the one they had. “

Now with the development of teleworking or videoconferencing, it is quite possible to work three days in Alès, go to Paris for two days or stay on site every other week.Christophe Rivenq, President of Alès Agglomerationto franceinfo

But Alès faces strong competition, which sometimes leaves the candidates at the start quite undecided. Ludovic and his family fled Île-de-France at the end of confinement after having hesitated for a long time. “Why stay in a very urban environment with transport complications, real estate pressure which is strong? In fact, we said to ourselves ‘where do we want to be, where do we want to go?’ “, explains Ludovic. “We weren’t ultra-fixed on that, we had our little Top 3 at the start: Brittany, maybe Normandy, Angers. It was a bit like the panel we had and then we said to ourselves’ we will look for ‘”. It was finally the city of Quimper, in Finistère, which won the day.

To appeal to city dwellers, some communities do not hesitate to go out of their way and make their territory a real reward. This summer, for example, La Haute-Vienne organized a competition and offered all-expenses-paid weekends to help people discover Limoges and its region. “We had 1,600 families who signed up” welcomes Pierre Massy, ​​President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Seventeen of them were drawn and took part in this weekend in Limoges, in contact with companies. It is a real political choice to have embarked on this”, he continues, citing a potential rejuvenation of the population: “We have a population in our territory which is relatively aging and it is fashionable to bring back assets because this campaign was intended exclusively for assets.” And this type of campaign is already bearing fruit since since the competition, 150 families plan to settle in Haute-Vienne according to the CCI.