02:14 “We feel safe,” say Palestinians evacuated from Gaza to Brazil © AFP

A group of 32 Brazilians and their Palestinian relatives receive medical and social care in a hotel in Brasilia after being evacuated from the Gaza Strip. Mohammad is relieved, but wishes the rest of his family could flee the area as well. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised that he will try to approve a second list of people who are in Gaza and hope to reach the Latin American giant.