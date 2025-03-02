A cradle, a cart, bottles, clothing, dolls and other utensils related to parenting, and even ultrasounds of a baby are still visible on the floor where Yumara Oliver (19 years) and Abdel Tahiri (32 years old) They have lived for a few months in … The historic center of Toledo. This young couple has been waiting for more than two months to recover their daughter, Yliana, born on December 6 at the City Hospital. She was taken from her arms three days later by the Minors and Social Welfare Service of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha In this province.

This is narrated by ABC these first -time parents who, despite their difficult situation, speak with strength of everything they have lived throughout these weeks. «Our daughter was born on Friday night and we could only enjoy it for a weekend. On Monday a social worker arrived in the hospital room and said we could not take it, teaching us an order of the Junta’s minors service, which is the guardian. Abdel recounts that hard trance before the mother’s resigned gaze, which that day suffered an anxiety attack for the news received, a decision that they had not had record until that moment.

From there, Yliana took her to an incubator and a few days, on December 12, she went to live with a family that is part of the FAMILY HOSE PROGRAM OF THE COUNCIL OF SOCIAL WELFARE. His biological parents, during this time, have only been able to see it three times, since a resolution of the minors service allows them only to be with their baby one hour a month in the dependencies of their delegation in Toledo, and always under the supervision of technicians of the Board.

«With so little time, we can hardly see her awake because many times he comes asleep. In addition, one of the days, which became peanut and began to cry because we thought he was hungry, they did not even leave us the diaper or give him the bottle, since they told us that the baby’s bag had stayed in the car, ”they say both angry, that they have put a complaint about this situation.

The resolution of the Autonomous Administration, apart from that regime of such strict visits, with which the parents are not satisfied, argues the decision to withdraw their daughter’s guardianship for the situation of «Lack of economic, family, housing and marntal capacities” by Yumaraobviating at all times the father of the creature. However, the main reason behind, according to the reports of that department, is that the mother was equally a girl guarded from the age of nine to her age, because of the abuse and abandonment she suffered from her parents.

«Everything they say about me should not influence my motherhood, rather the contrary, since I can demonstrate that I am a mother like any other. They are only based on reports for a long time, without knowing the person who I am now, ”says Yumara, who was guarded by the Social Services of the City of Toledolike his three brothers. This young woman has grown up in a host house with her older sister, who is currently 22 years old.

A year and a half ago, after leaving that center, he met Abdel for common friends and since then maintains a stable relationship with him, who works in the Casino de Toledo and, in addition, he has had hours as an extra waiter on the terrace of Caracena in the historic center. It is in this neighborhood where they have been living since the beginning of their relationship and now, for a few months, they are installed in a rental floor, where they receive us.

«As you can see,” says Abdel – we have housing, I have two jobs, I have my parents and brothers nearby, since they live distributed between Andalusia and the Valencian Community and Yumara has the support of their older sister, who lives with us, so everything they say in the resolution is false. ” At home, like any first -time family, They had everything prepared before Yliana came to the worldto which they were waiting with great enthusiasm.

However, everything was truncated after birth. The decision seems irrevocable and are now immersed in a judicial process to recover their baby. Toledo’s Court of Instruction number 1 investigates the case after admitting the complaint of the parents filed by his Lawyer, Julián Sánchez Rojaswho believes that there may be an alleged prevarication in the Board.

Techniques of the local social services of Toledo have transmitted to the couple that one of the programs provided by the Ministry of Social Welfare for these situations, which is called ‘Walking as a family’, is inactive, without any endowment. This is the program whose application claimed the lawyer in his complaint in the Criminal Court as a precautionary measure.

In fact, as they report this newspaper, Yumara and Abdel have attended all the appointments to which they have been summoned in the Delegation of Social Welfare, to all visits to see their daughter and have already maintained four interviews (the last one last Wednesday before attending us) with the social services assistants of the City Council of Toledo, in the framework of an intervention plan also established by the service of minors and family of the couple before the birth of the girl.

The municipal social services shuffle the possibility of changing the situation of the minor of “helplessness” at “risk”, as proposed by lawyer Sánchez Rojas in his complaint, in order to monitor the parents in situ, which would allow the girl to be at home. The “helplessness,” they explain, implies an immediate withdrawal of the guardianship, while a “risk” situation contemplates a range of options in which the parents do not have to lose the link with their child so drastically.

«Judicialized case»

At the moment, from social welfare they insist that “the case is prosecuted.” “We cannot give data to protect the child,” he said this week at a press conference the same Counselor, Barbara García Torijanowho, asked by journalists about this matter, wanted to make it clear that “it is the technical professionals who decide what is best for minors, which in this case was the withdrawal of the baby with a foster family.”

“It is a work that is done with a lot of rigor and is never easy,” said García Torijano, who reiterated that “any decision is always for the good of minors.” Meanwhile, Yumara and Abdel will continue to fight waiting for the following report made three months after the beginning of their case, which will be April 20. But the last word will be the head of the Court of Instruction number 1 of the city of Toledo.

“We feel like criminals,” ABDEL recognizes, who does not understand how this point has been reached. “It is an unfair decision because when you wait for nine months to be parents and, just when that moment comes and you are prepared, they take it out of your hands and it is very sad,” says Yliana’s father. “The least guilt in all this is our girl, which they are punishing without seeing their parents,” Yumara expresses, who collapses at the end of the conversation with a last lapidary phrase: “It’s like going from a dream to a nightmare.”