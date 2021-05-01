A woman participates in a demonstration demanding the decriminalization of abortion on three grounds, in Santo Domingo on April 28. Francesco Spotorno / EFE

Women don’t give up. The Dominican green wave, the group of organizations that ask to decriminalize abortion in exceptional cases in one of the few countries in the world that maintain a total ban, has been camping for more than 50 days in front of the National Palace in Santo Domingo to demand that President Luis Abinader and the congressmen some laws that guarantee their rights. After taking a setback this week in Congress, they have called a large national march on Sunday, May 23 to demand that their politicians support the three basic causes: the possibility of interrupting the pregnancy when the mother’s life is at risk. , in case of rape or incest or due to malformations of the fetus.

“We women feel thus cheated, betrayed,” Sergia Galván, an activist who has led feminist demands for more than 20 years, told EL PAÍS. On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved in a first reading a Penal Code that includes an article that allows the interruption of pregnancy in the event that the mother’s life is in danger, but legislators overwhelmingly rejected a dissenting report that asked to include the three basic causes. This despite the fact that the leadership of the two largest parties, the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and the opposition Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), had publicly spoken in favor of the three exceptions.

“What was approved is a state of necessity. They are going to put the woman’s life at risk and, once death is imminent, they are going to try to save her and that is not the causal life that we are proposing, ”says Galván in a telephone interview. The groups that promote the three causes are especially hurt with President Abinader, who came to power defending those exceptions, but recently said that he would take that decision to a popular referendum. “The Dominican Constitution clearly establishes that fundamental rights cannot be under the scrutiny of the majority, but are regulated through legislation and that is why we elect them,” says the activist in a telephone conversation from the camp.

On Wednesday, after the vote in the House of Representatives, the women of the so-called ‘dignity camp’ came together to sing The street will be the street of Xiomara Fortuna in front of the National Palace, a declaration of intentions to stand up to politicians who consider that they do not defend their interests. “This fight, we have no choice, it is in the street that we have to win,” says Galván. “We tell the PRM, the majority party that campaigned with the three causes, that women and the people are going to take their toll for approving a code that denies these fundamental rights,” he warns.

After Argentina, which at the end of December legalized abortion until the 14th week of gestation, the great hope of Latin American feminists to advance reproductive rights was the Dominican Republic. Along with El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, the Caribbean nation prohibits the interruption of pregnancy in any circumstance. Congress has been debating the three exceptional grounds for years. But despite the fact that different political leaders such as former president Danilo Medina, of the PLD, have publicly advocated for them since opinion polls reveal a favorable opinion of society towards this change – according to the 2019 Americas Barometer, 61% of Dominicans agree with abortion when the mother’s health is at risk or when it is established that the fetus is unviable due to malformations — changes in legislation do not come.

What has increased in recent years are the voices that publicly demand decriminalization, as well as calls from international organizations calling for changes in legislation to guarantee the reproductive rights of women. “The total ban on abortion established by the country, which has been in force since 1884, threatens the health and life of pregnant people and is incompatible with the international human rights obligations assumed by the Dominican Republic,” Amnesty International denounced at the beginning of month in a statement. Current legislation provides penalties of up to two years in prison for women and girls who have abortions, and up to 20 years for medical professionals who perform them.

“With this code, what they are is condemning Dominican women to death, to humiliation, condemning them to suffering and torture and this means state violence,” Galván insists. According to a recent report from the Center for Gender Studies of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo, abortion is the fourth leading cause of maternal death in the country. “Their incidence in the mortality of women of reproductive age is directly linked to their clandestinity and the insecure conditions in which they are carried out,” reads the analysis of the private university.

Rosa Hernandez holds a photo of her daughter Rosaura on March 16, 2021 in Santo Domingo. ERIKA SANTELICES / AFP

If there is a testimony in the country that speaks of the consequences that the prohibition of abortion can have in any circumstance, it is that of Rosa Hernández, a Dominican teacher who lost her only daughter, Rosaura, at age 16 after she was diagnosed simultaneously a leukemia and a seven-week pregnancy in 2012. After seeing her daughter dying for a month and a half, delayed by chemotherapy treatment that could have saved her life, she was denied a therapeutic abortion and ended up having a spontaneous one and dying. “It’s about saving life, but whose life?” Asks the woman in a conversation with EL PAÍS through Zoom. “Is that called pro-life? Is that called taking care of life? They did not take care of any of them because my daughter is no longer pregnant and neither is her one month pregnant ”, she laments.

Hernández has been advocating for the approval of the three causes for almost a decade and has taken the case of his daughter, who became known as ‘Esperancita’, to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. This year, the mother sent a letter to President Abinader in which she asks him to put himself in her place as the father of three daughters and explains that something like that happened to her happens to families with fewer resources. “I told the president in this letter that they destroyed my daughter and they destroyed me. Why did they do it? Because I didn’t have the money to get her out there, from that medical center, ”he explains. “And I’m going to keep talking about it, because I’m going to save more lives. I don’t want anyone, not even my worst enemy, to go through this, because my entire family was lost ”.

“Do not crucify women in the name of God”

Faced with strong testimonies such as that of Hernández, some congressmen rely on their faith or allege that there are pressures from religious groups that prevent the regulations from moving forward. But for the activist Galván, that argument is not valid. “What is lacking here is the political will and it is they who have failed women. [los políticos] because this is not a theocratic state and those who are obliged to legislate in favor of women, in favor of Human Rights, are them ”, she affirms. “It’s very easy to hide behind and say, ‘I have pressure from the church.’ We did not choose them to represent our faith, we chose them to guarantee our rights ”, he assures.

A group of women opposed to the three causes protest against the decriminalization of abortion in Santo Domingo, on April 28. Francesco Spotorno / EFE

Relevant figures of the Catholic hierarchy, such as the Bishop of La Altagracia, Jesús Castro Marte, have publicly pressured legislators so that they would not vote to decriminalize abortion. In addition, an evangelical pastor, Betania Figueroa, was withdrawn from her duties by her congregation after publicly supporting this measure in an act in which she recounted how she had accompanied pregnant women for rape or incest or who were forced to continue with their pregnancies despite namely that the fetus was unviable. “When a child comes with a problem, the church does not support it,” he said then. “It is supported by the family that is getting poorer.”

Among the groups promoting the three causes there are also religious associations such as Catholics for the Right to Decide and, in Congress, Deputy Magda Rodríguez gave her arguments in favor of the three causes with a Bible in her hand and dressed in green. “I do not know the authoritarian, vengeful, judging God that they want to present us here,” said the parliamentarian, who chairs the Gender Equality commission. “I believe in a compassionate God, who is next to people who suffer, in this case, women who in extreme conditions have to choose life. Please don’t crucify women in the name of God. “

Like the women of the “camp of dignity” who have declared themselves in “permanent mobilization” to defend the three causes. Rosa Hernández says that she will not stop in her fight to get that legislation approved and that other women do not have to go through what her daughter went through. “We are going to save the lives of girls who are raped, abused, abused, pregnancies of people who have them there for nine months, that the doctors force them to have there, although in the end the mother will die or the pregnancy will die”, it states. “It is not destroying the life of a boy, as they are saying around there, it is saving his life. Because if it is about saving life, they did not save Rosaura or her pregnancy ”.

