“We are full! We don’t have staff or beds for more patients! ‘ The telephone of the director of the Dura hospital, Dr. Mohamed Rabie, is smoking. It is impossible to speak for more than five minutes without the interruption of a call asking for a bed for a relative.

The third wave of coronavirus hits the West Bank hard and, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, hospitals are collapsing. The situation in the center of Dura, “the first and only of the Palestinian territories dedicated entirely to covid-19,” according to its director, is one of “emergency. We do everything we can, but we lack material, staff and support, we feel alone.

A direct message to the Ramallah authorities, overwhelmed by the increase in cases and criticized for the way they have administered the few vaccines received so far. While Israel already exceeds four million citizens immunized with the two doses of Pfizer, on the other side of the wall there are only a few thousand who have had access to the serum. This Sunday, however, the Palestinian Authority began to vaccinate people over 75 years old, after having received a batch of 60,000 vaccines from the Covax device destined for disadvantaged regions. In a ceremony in Ramallah, Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced this new phase in the company of the UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, after explaining that the slowness of the campaign is not a question of “money but of the availability of vaccines.” .

South of Hebron, Dura is the epicenter of the West Bank pandemic. A hospital built for cancer patients had to be set up against the clock to deal with the coronavirus. If Ramallah is the political capital of the Palestinians, Hebron is their economic engine and due to covid-19 this week it has respected five days of confinement, something they had never accepted.

The medical center is on the top of a hill, surrounded by mansions of local businessmen who are also the main donors of a hospital with a capacity for 77 patients that begins to prepare new areas to be able to face the pandemic. It is not ruled out either to open a field hospital in the parking area. The first thing that impresses is the constant arrival of ambulances, the sick pass through the triage room, where the log book is an endless list of covid-19 cases. “One of the problems we have is that people come to us when they are already in critical condition, too late,” laments Dr. Rabie with a gesture of helplessness.

Palestinian medical personnel are used to working in conflict, but this is the first time they have faced a virus. Most doctors and nurses have been unpaid for months, but have doubled their shifts to cope with this third wave. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has a support team in Dura and Dr. Juan Sánchez highlights the work of his local colleagues, “the stress they are subjected to and the frustration they suffer.” This 38-year-old Argentinian intensivist has spent almost a year involved in the holy crisis – between Argentina, Peru and Palestine – and regrets “not having time to train local personnel. The only thing we can do is daily control of the cases and optimize resources.

Every country and every culture is different when it comes to coping with the pandemic. In the ICU the monitors do not stop beeping and the red lights blink incessantly. They are alarms that indicate the severity of the patients. Each patient has a relative by his side. “Here they cannot leave the patient alone, we have explained to them that this contributes to the transmission of the virus, which is not the right thing to do, but it is impossible and it is necessary to adapt to this way of facing the disease”, explains Sánchez.

MSF calls for an improvement in equitable access to vaccines and recalls that after five decades of military occupation, Palestinian Health “is fragile.” Faced with the success of the campaign on the other side of the wall, the organization asks Israel to “recognize its responsibility in health care, redoubling efforts to immunize the territories it occupies.”