“We feel abandoned!” The new statements from Kata’s mother, one month after her disappearance: what the woman said

It’s been 30 days since all trace of the little girl was lost kata, the 5-year-old girl of Peruvian origins, who has been missing since June 10. She was outside the Astor hotel when a camera in the area filmed her for the last time, then darkness.

His parents are going through weeks and days of great anguish and despair. Her mother and father continue to hope to still be able to embrace again.

They have repeatedly asked the investigators to be listen to you, with the hope of being able to give useful information in the investigation. There mom Katherina to a local newspaper, he wanted to make new statements, in which he said:

Kata is still alive, I feel it. We seem to have been abandoned, we feel indifference from all of Italy, perhaps because we are foreigners. I have the impression that she is not making herself abandoned to find it again.

In my opinion, in the first few days, they wasted precious time unnecessarily looking for her inside the hotel.

The mystery of little Kata, which has been going on for a month

The little girl of only 5 years, appears to have disappeared from Saturday June 10th. The last picture of him dates back to 15.01while standing outside the former Astor hotel, where lived with the family.

The camera caught the little girl go out from the gate, to then return immediately afterwards. Since then, no one has had more news of him. Her mother had gone to work and she had entrusted her to someone Uncle.

Once the woman returned, she first went to take a shower and then only found out about the mysterious disappearance of her daughter around 17. From here the desperate searches started, the police took charge of the case around 20when the mother showed up at the barracks for the complaint.

The investigators did different inspections in the hotel, but there are no traces of the child. They checked in sewers and also behind all the crawl spaces. Unfortunately, the investigations continue at the moment, but for now there is no useful information to lead to the turning point that everyone is hoping for.