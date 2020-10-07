In France, given the spread of the coronavirus, the health system is again becoming overburdened, as was the case last spring. According to calculations by the Parisian basic research center Institut Pasteur, the hospitals in several regions are likely to reach their capacity limits from the beginning of November. This applies to the Ile-de-France region – the greater Paris area – and Hauts-de-France in the north on the border with Belgium.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In France, 1417 corona patients are currently being treated in intensive care units. Currently, more than 40 percent of the intensive care beds in the greater Paris area are occupied by Covid 19 patients. Some hospitals therefore had to move to postpone planned operations.

“We are falling back into the state of war we had hoped to avoid this time,” said Jean-François Timsit, head of the intensive care unit at the Bichat-Claude-Bernard hospital in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, the broadcaster BFM-TV. The capacities are already being used to full capacity, he added.

Bars and cafes closed in Paris and Marseille

It is true that the curve of the number of infections in France does not rise as exponentially as it did last March and April. Nevertheless, the trend of the past weeks shows a steady increase in the numbers.

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Health reported 10,489 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours. According to the figures published last Saturday, there had been 16,972 new infections within the previous day. In order to contain the further spread of the pandemic, bars and cafés in Paris and Marseille have now been closed.

High infection rates in almost all regions

An overview by the EU disease control authority ECDC shows the spread of the virus in France in the course of the second wave. Accordingly, more than 120 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were recently registered within two weeks in almost all regions of the country.

There is a lower incidence only in the regions of Pays de la Loire and Center-Val de Loire in the west and Grand Est. The Grand Est region, which borders Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, was particularly hard hit during the first wave of the pandemic.