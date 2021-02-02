A digital odyssey. Three men have been tried before the special assize court in Paris, since Monday, February 1, suspected of having attempted to carry out an attack in Paris in December 2016. Two Strasbourg residents of 41 years, Yassine Bousseria and Hicham Makran, and a Moroccan from 30-year-old Hicham El-Hanafi is being prosecuted for “terrorist criminal association with a view to preparing crimes of harm to persons”. They face 30 years of criminal imprisonment.

This trial is of an exceptional nature because, as emphasized The world (article reserved for subscribers), “it is the first to be based on a cyber infiltration carried out by the intelligence services”. The operation is that of an agent of the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI), who will testify by videoconference on Friday, under the code name 282-SI, also nicknamed “Ulysses”. Back on this cyber-infiltration at the heart of the terrorist organization Islamic State, which was decisive in thwarting a new attack on French soil.

What did this operation consist of?

It all started in March 2016, according to The Parisian. The Directorate General of Homeland Security learns, through human intelligence, that ISIS is trying to obtain weapons in order to carry out “violent action” in France. A man in contact with a member of the terrorist organization on the encrypted Telegram messaging indeed informed the DGSI, “frightened by the turn taken by his conversations with the jihadists”, described Mediapart (article reserved for subscribers). Intelligence uses its accounts to get in touch with terrorists. An agent of the DGSI, “Ulysses”, begins his cyber-infiltration to find out more.

Passing himself off as a candidate for jihad, he joins a conversation on Telegram and makes contact with the “emir” at the head of the group, “Sayyaf”. Extensive discussions between the intelligence agent and this member of ISIS, based in Syria, begin. “Sayyaf” claims “four kalach, with each kalach four magazines and ammunition”. He and the DGSI agent discuss the delivery to the latter of more than 12,000 euros, which must be used to purchase these weapons.

According to The Parisian, “The emir” indicates, on June 24, 2016, that the sum (a total of 13,300 euros) is hidden in the cemetery of Montparnasse, in the 14th arrondissement of Paris. “Sayyaf” details the way to find the money, then specifies that “lThe bundle is between the tombstone and the tombstone in a slot “. On the morning of June 25, a police officer managed to find the money, without knowing who had deposited it in the heart of the cemetery.

What was the trap prepared by the DGSI?

Once the sum has been recovered, the agent infiltrated within the jihadist group on Telegram announces to “Sayyaf” that he has bought the desired weapons, and that he has hidden them in the heart of the forest of Montmorency (Val-d’Oise). As specified The world, the interministerial technical assistance service deactivated the weapons in question: four Kalashnikovs, therefore, and ammunition. These are then buried in a cache, scanned by surveillance cameras. “Ulysses” transmits the necessary indications, including GPS coordinates, to allow the men of “Sayyaf” to recover the weapons. The trap is ready.



Everything seems in order for the operation to work, but a first blockage occurs. “Sayyaf”, specifies The world, does not like this taking of initiative and especially wants “Ulysses” to go directly to violent action. “You are a Mujahedin and (…) you are a soldier of the Caliphate and know that every soldier owes obedience to his Emir. I may ask you to do this or that, know that these are commandments that come to you from above and not the fruit of my personal desires, writes “the emir” to the intelligence officer. Akhy [mon frère], to this day, what is asked of you is to take action, even if it may seem unpleasant to you “, he continues. “Ulysses” repeatedly refuses, resulting in the end of discussions between the two men. The investigation slipped for several months.

How did infiltration finally thwart the attack?

Intelligence played a key role, in parallel with this cyber-infiltration, to help prevent the act. At the beginning of November 2016, French intelligence was informed that two men from Strasbourg, the host of a school in the Meinau district, Yassine Bousseria, and Hicham Makran, claim to be ready to carry out a violent act in France. after a stay at the border between Turkey and Syria. According to The Parisian, Without succeeding in crossing the border, the two forties obtained a USB key containing several messages … one of which, encrypted, giving the indications to find the weapons of Montmorency. The police found this key and managed to decode this message after the arrest of the two men, on the night of November 19 to 20. “Listen, we understood Hamdoulilah for the address and the gear […]. We can type (sic) on December 1st “, indicate the two suspects in their response.

Also in November 2016, another piece of information allows the DGSI to discover that a jihadist, based in Syria, wants a person in France to recover two weapons, Kalashnikovs, details The Parisian. French intelligence then developed a second cyber-infiltration operation, this time on Threema messaging. An “emir” of the Islamic State converses without knowing it with an agent of the DGSI, and expresses his wish to find weapons and accommodation for a man in Marseille – Hicham El-Hanafi. The French intelligence agent will finally be the host of the Moroccan in the Marseille city, which will allow his arrest, on the night of November 20 to 21.

The investigation will show that Hicham El-Hanafi, a radicalized Moroccan who lived in Portugal, went to the Montmorency forest twice on November 14, not far from the famous cache of weapons, relates The Parisian, to try, without success, to recover the famous Kalashnikovs. The 30-something, visibly radicalized by Moroccan ISIS recruiter Abdesselam Tazi, is suspected of having moved from Turkey to Syria in early 2015. He is said to have joined ISIS training.

Did the operation yield any other information?

As explained The Parisian, these cyber-infiltration actions made it possible to find the identity of the ordering parties of these suspects. According to the daily, investigators believe that “Sayyaf”, the emir with whom “Ulysses” was talking on Telegram, was Salah-Eddine Gourmat. He is a man from Paris and a member of ISIS’s external operations cell. An American strike killed him on December 4, 2016. In a statement, the Pentagon assures us that it would have contributed to the organization of the November 13 attacks, reports Release.

Salah-Eddine Gourmat was close to Boubaker El Hakim, from the Buttes-Chaumont industry, who died a few days before him in Raqqa during a strike from an American drone. The latter, specifies The Parisian, was known as the most senior Frenchman in ISIS. He was the only contact for Hicham El-Hanafi’s Telegram account, the newspaper added.