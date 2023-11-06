After years and years of waiting, on November 4th the final chapter of Attack on Titan, one of the most popular anime of the last decade. While many were happy with the adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s beloved work, there were some who were not satisfied with this outcome. It is so Below we explain everything that happened in this special of more than an hour, and its meaning for each character.

SPOILERS BELOW

Eren and Mikasa

There is a lot to talk about with this ending, and one of the important points that has caught the attention of fans has been the relationship between Eren and Mikasa. After several seasons where we witnessed the love between two characters, the finale shows us an outcome to this plot. Thanks to the powers of the Founding Titan, Eren is able to travel through time and influence anyone’s mind, so In his last moments of life he proposes a difficult decision to Mika.

If Mikasa manages to express her feelings correctly, Eren can use his powers to end everything, and the two would live together until the end of their days. Here we are presented with a vision of an alternate reality where this wish becomes a reality, which in turn is a reference to the first episode of the anime, when we see Eren sleeping peacefully on a tree and Mikasa tells him that he has fallen asleep. . “I feel like I’ve been in a very long dream,” she says, and then begins to cry for no apparent reason. This is exactly the same thing that happens to Mikasa during the vision.

However, we know that this was not the outcome of the two, and Mikasa made the difficult decision to end Eren.

Eren and Armin

Something similar happens with Armin, who shares a talk with Eren where the protagonist reveals his true feelings to Mikasa and reveals that he has erased the memory of his comrades to make his wishes come true. In the end, Eren confesses that all his actions were committed to protect his friends and loved ones.

The end of the war?

Eren’s goal comes true, and 80% of the world’s population has died. As a consequence, the remaining 20% ​​have to do everything possible to establish a friendly relationship with those who still live in Paradiso, in order to avoid future conflicts between the nations. In this way, the protagonist’s wish to free the Eldians who lived outside the walls comes true. However, The Jaegerists represent a new turning point that, as we eventually see, leads to another war.

The next character we have to talk about is a fan favorite, and it’s Levi. Although one might think that this hero was destined to die, in reality we can see an older Levi living his last days as well as he can after losing several limbs of his body.

The first post-credits scene

When the end of the manga was published, the infamous bird scene caused a stir in the community. Fortunately, the anime makes it clear what’s going on here. Three years after Eren’s death, we can see Mika visiting the protagonist’s grave. It is here where a dove accommodates the scarf that Eren gave her as a girl in a symbolic way, implying that Eren will always be with her. This doesn’t mean that Eren has turned into a bird.

Along with this, the post-credits scene shows us Mikasa with her family, and although not everything is clear, Everything seems to indicate that Jean became the husband of the last living Ackermanto the extent that they had a couple of children.

Second post-credits scene

Finally, the last post-credits scene shows us Eldia as an advanced nation. Unfortunately, war once again ravages the place and we see how all the buildings are destroyed by bombs. While Eren’s sacrifice gave his friends a better life, This did not guarantee a promising future for the rest of humanity.which is on the way to repeating the same mistakes.

Following this, we are presented with a scene very similar to that of Ymir gaining the power of the titans, implying again that the cycle is doomed to repeat itself. While it is not explained who this young man is, there is no need, as it is implied that This is a cycle that humanity is unfortunately destined for.

Editor’s Note:

Attack on Titan is one of the most important anime and manga of recent years, and the beauty of its ending is that it talks about human nature, and its destiny to destroy itself. A sad message, but one that speaks honestly about us.

