In Microsoft’s plans is to settle between the different Cloud Gaming platforms with xCloud. The service is currently in a testing phase that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can find on Android devices. It takes time for its arrival on iOS devices and PCs to be resolved, which for now remain in an imprecise and reiterated “coming soon”. But some have found new clues, where They have discovered the Xbox Game Streaming application on PC and are able to access its download. We explain how to download the Xbox Game Streaming application from PC and play xCloud.

The truth is that if we look at the product page available in the Microsoft digital store, This application requires a code to be purchased. Now, they have found a method to find the way to download this application without having to redeem it. As it has revealed ArsTechnica, this application can be installed and tested on a PC.

Discover the Xbox Game Streaming application on PC and they are able to access their download thanks to the RG-Adguard website, where by entering the url of the product from the Microsoft store page, you can see a list of files. Among these, it would be necessary choose the one with the “.appxbundle” extension to download the Xbox Game Streaming application from PC. Once this download is done, it can be executed and the installation of the Xbox Game Streaming App on PC will start. It is a fairly light download, around 220Mb, and with this you can access the Xbox Cloud Gaming service for PC.

The truth is that the latest indications suggested that Microsoft wanted to offer this service as others do, either Google Stadia or GeForce Now, through the browser. But it seems that there could also be the option of being able to use an application, something that is also common in some of these Cloud Gaming services. Once installed, Two options are offered, to be able to play via streaming to your console, or to access xCloud.

Obviously, access to Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service will require that you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. But also, a key is required, the “Offer ID” that as they have discovered is “XGPUBeta”, without quotation marks. It is a preliminary version, which may have multiple bugs and problems. However, you get access to more than 200 games just as it happened in that preliminary version that was offered months ago on Android devices.

This discovery allows us to predict that the proximity of the public tests, although linked to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, could already be very close. As an interesting means, offering this application alternative instead of playing from the browser also seems an interesting proposal, although we have seen that the option to play your console via streaming has not been maintained in the official version of the mobile application. At least, if you are one of those who does not have a PC to play, having an internet connection, xCloud will offer you an outstanding experience to enjoy Xbox games.

Currently, we are still waiting for concrete information about the arrival of this service on more platforms than Android devices. Now that speculation begins with the possible celebration of a new Xbox event, we could begin to dream that they could give information about the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming to iOS devices and also to PCs in the near future.

