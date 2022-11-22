Beto Marubo claims that the presence of illegal invaders in the Javari Valley persists even after the deaths of Bruno and Dom

Beto Marubo, an indigenous leader from the Javari Valley, said that there is concern on the part of indigenous leaders that isolated peoples are also assisted by the federal government. He argued that the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples proposed by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) be “the face of indigenous peoples”🇧🇷

Marubo said that the transitional government did not invite Univaja (Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley) and the Observatory for Human Rights of Isolated and Recently Contacted Indigenous Peoples to join the technical group that will coordinate the area. Between the officially announced namesare indigenous leaders and deputies and scholars of the area.

“We hope that Funai can have its police power regulated and have a decent budget, aimed mainly at protecting indigenous lands and to deactivate the scheme to destroy environmental protection mechanisms carried out during the 4 years of the Bolsonaro government. We hope that the coordination team for isolated indigenous peoples will be completely renewed”said in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022).

Univaja expects to work together with Funai (National Indian Foundation) during Lula’s government. “We are monitoring, by land, a stretch of 400 kilometers in the southern part of the valley, to curb invasions from Acre, in the areas of the indigenous lands of Eirunepé and Ipixuna. It is a region where isolated indigenous peoples are present.”said Marubo.

JAVARI VALLEY

The indigenist Bruno Pereira and the journalist Dom Phillips were murdered in June 2022 in the region, which is known for the presence of illegal hunting and fishing. The suspected mastermind of the crime was released.

According to Marubo, despite the worldwide repercussion of the murder, the presence of invaders and organized gangs persists in the Javari Valley. He claims that after the case, the region was the target of some operations by Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and the Federal Police. “But nothing that demonstrates forceful action by the State”completed.

“I invite President Lula to visit the Javari Valley, since, with everything that has happened, no authority, apart from the police forces, has been there. We hope that the next government will act strongly from now on. We have indigenous lives in danger today.”said.

Marubo also said that the invaders were “much more aggressive” after operations and that indigenous leaders have been threatened “in daylight”🇧🇷