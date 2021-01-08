Major reportage, guests and European news are in the magazine’s contents “We Europeans“(Twitter), presented by Francis Letellier and broadcast on Sunday at 10:40 am on France 3. For this new issue of season 2, direction la Swiss to discover a building stretching over a kilometer and which appears in the Guinness Book of Records like the longest building in the world: a model of social diversity in which “living together” is cultivated every day.

“Living well together” is today a major objective for many occupants of large real estate projects. This involves the harmonious management of relations between neighbors or the setting up of real estate projects with a collective approach, from construction to day-to-day management, in the form of participatory housing.

My HLM is nice

The city of Lignon, in the suburbs of Geneva, rose from the ground at the end of the 1960s. This building, revolutionary for the time, had 2,800 apartments, 75 entrances, 10,000 rooms and 7,000 people of 120 nationalities who lived there. live today. This small town is equipped with all the essential equipment for the well-being of its inhabitants: shopping center, social service, gym, medical center. Le Lignon is a model of social diversity.

A report by Frédérique Maillard-Laudisa and Loïc Lemoigne.

– Audrey Gicquel has been living in participatory housing for ten years and joined the association in 2018 Habitat & Sharing, within which it works for the emergence of participatory housing in the Lyon region. She is the author of the book The keys to participatory housing. My experiences of living together (ed. Yves Michel).

– Rabia Enckell, a landscape architect by training, created in 2012 Urban courtesy, a company that wants to re-enchant the modes of access to housing by involving user groups in the programming and design of their living spaces.

