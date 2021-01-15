Major reportage, guests and European news are in the magazine’s contents “We Europeans“(Twitter), presented by Francis Letellier and broadcast on Sunday at 10:45 am on France 3. For this new issue of season 2, head to the Romania, a country of twenty million inhabitants, a quarter of whom speak French. Entered the European Union in 2007, its capital Bucharest was nicknamed “the little Paris”.

Renault bought the Dacia brand twenty years ago and several large French groups such as Orange, Carrefour, Engie, Suez, etc. are established there. Romania has modernized in recent years and a wind of change is blowing through the country, with civil society actors who are increasingly committed to transform it.

Two women for hospitals

> THE BIG REPORT

Carmen Uscatu and Oana Gheorghiu have become key figures in citizen mobilization in Romania. In order to compensate for the lack of sanitation in the country, they collect funds to set up projects and help hospitals, when they do not build them. The two women have already raised 30 million euros thanks to the support of 300,000 individuals and 4,000 companies. Their fight is supported by a whole people.

A report by Eric de Lavarène and Nadia Blétry.

> THE GUESTS



– Clotilde Armand, Franco-Romanian mayor of the first district of Bucharest.

– Mihai Bordeanu, vice-president of the car manufacturer Dacia, the largest employer in Romania.

– Grégoire Vigroux, a Frenchman who successfully chose Romania after his business studies, while his classmates swore by the USA or the UK.

– Nicușor Dan, mayor of Bucharest who has the ambition to make the Romanian capital a bridge between Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

