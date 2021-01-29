Major reportage, guests and European news are in the magazine’s contents “We Europeans“(Twitter), presented by Francis Letellier and broadcast on Sunday at 10:45 am on France 3. For this new issue of season 2, direction Sweden, where residents are taking advantage of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic to develop their art of living at home, which benefits many companies …

In France, tens of thousands of companies are weakened or are living on a drip. Some of them have however adapted to the crisis and are doing well.

The booming Swedish home market

> THE BIG REPORT

Interior decoration is to the Swedes what gastronomy is to the French: an art of living. This cocooning has become essential since the pandemic of coronavirus Covid-19 circulates in the streets of the country. Customers bring happiness to companies that respond to this growing market with this unprecedented health crisis… Like a small high-end kitchen design studio, a company of mattresses made from hand-made natural materials on which sleeps Hollywood stars, a start-up selling eco-responsible clothing …

A report by Stéphanie Desjars and Alexis Fischer.

> THE GUESTS



– David Burnel, president of Maison Pillivuyt, a porcelain factory in the Cher.

– Marie Sorel, regional manager BGE Cher.

– Elodie Bouard and Sebastien rose, creators of the Au Comptoir de Gy grocery store, in Saint-Eloy-de-Gy (Cher).

– Marion Breteau, co-founder of Berry Graines.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.

