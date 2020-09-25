Major report, guests and European news are in the magazine’s contents “We Europeans“(Twitter), presented by Francis Letellier and broadcast on Sunday at 10:45 am on France 3. For this new issue of season 2, direction Calais (Pas-de-Calais) where 1,500 migrants live in makeshift camps in the hope of reaching England, sometimes risking their lives, because crossing the Channel is dangerous.

Meet several young people, helped by the association The active life in their integration journey. Among the obstacles: mastery of the language, administrative procedures. To discover, the successful career of four of them who were hired in a bakery in Béthune.

Solidarity actions in Puglia

> THE BIG REPORT

Italy is one of the European countries, along with Greece, which has received the most migrants since 2015, because many boats dock there. “We, the Europeans” went to Puglia, with inhabitants who, through a very strong associative fabric, have set up actions of solidarity to allow these men, women and children to live. to integrate.

A report by Frédérique Maillard-Laudisa and Giona Messina.

> THE GUEST

– Damien Carême, MEP EELV, former mayor of Grande-Synthe, who had created a reception structure to shelter those fleeing war and poverty. While Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, calls for a review of the Dublin agreements on the distribution of migrants, are France and the other European countries playing their full part in welcoming refugees?

