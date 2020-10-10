Major reportage, guests and European news are in the magazine’s contents “We Europeans“(Twitter), presented by Francis Letellier and broadcast on Sundays at 10:45 am on France 3. This new issue of season 2 focuses on ethical, or “sustainable” fashion, inspired by the fair trade model which places social and environmental concerns at the heart of its activity.

The creators want to be exemplary by recycling materials, by sourcing from cotton producers who normally pay their employees, by indicating on the labels the conditions under which such or such garment was manufactured. An approach that appeared in the United Kingdom, now adopted by French brands.

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting

> THE BIG REPORT

England is a country at the forefront of ethical fashion. Creators make clothes or “fashion” accessories there from recycled bottles, parachute canvases, fire hoses, pineapple leaves … Their imagination seems to have no limit when it comes to preserving the environment and to revisit the industry in this sector, which today is one of the most polluting. You should know that making jeans consumes the equivalent of seventy showers in water!

A report by Marc Dana and Georges Pinol.

> THE GUESTS

– Esclarmonde Monteil, general and scientific director of Museum of fabrics, in Lyon, chief heritage curator. To have, the exhibition Art, Fashion and Subversion, in homage to the English designer Vivienne Westwood, undisputed fashion icon for nearly fifty years, “a pioneer of ethical fashion”.



– Thomas huriez, founder of the jeans brand 1083, author of Re-Made in France (ed. Dunod): after creating 150 jobs in seven years, the Romans-sur-Isère company has succeeded in the crazy bet of launching the manufacture of jeans made in France in an eco-responsible approach.



– Christophe Chevalier, CEO of the Archer group, at the initiative of the launch of The City of Shoes in Romans-sur-Isère. This store, unique in France, is a multi-brand space around five production workshops. No middleman, ultra-short circuit, quality products, affordable prices… and already 30 jobs created!

The highlights of the show