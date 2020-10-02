Major report, guests and European news are in the magazine’s contents “We Europeans“(Twitter), presented by Francis Letellier and broadcast on Sunday at 10:45 am on France 3. For this new issue of season 2, the different approaches in Europe to the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic …

Each country is taking measures in dispersed order to stop the spread of the virus. This week, let’s go Sweden who adopted a completely original strategy from the start …

Swedish strategy

> THE BIG REPORT

The majority of Swedish students continued to go to class, businesses continued to operate, and the country’s leaders did not impose the wearing of masks. And despite a significant number of deaths, especially in retirement homes, Sweden remains faithful to this strategy.

A report by Anne-Christine Roth and Steven Pichavant.

> THE GUESTS

– Yves Buisson, epidemiologist, chairman of the Covid-19 committee within theNational Academy of Medicine.

– Jean-François Toussaint, epidemiologist and signatory with 35 researchers, doctors and academics of a forum criticizing the communication of the French government deemed anxiety-provoking.

– Pauline Londeix, of the’Observatory of transparency in drug policies : she fears that the mercantile race for the vaccine will only lead to poor quality products.

