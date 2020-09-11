Main reportage, company and European information are within the journal’s contents “We Europeans“(Twitter), offered by Francis Letellier and broadcast on Sunday at 10:45 am on France 3. For this primary concern of season 2, head to Iceland, world champion of gender equality, in response to the World Economic Forum. A rating primarily based on 4 areas of exercise: politics, economics, training and well being.

This northern European island with 363,000 inhabitants has been on the highest of the rostrum for eleven years forward of different Scandinavian nations. Germany ranks tenth and France fifteenth

A benchmark by way of parity

> THE BIG REPORT

Iceland, “land of ice” in Icelandic, is the primary nation on the planet to have elected by common suffrage a girl head of state, to nominate head of presidency an assumed gay, and to ascertain equal pay between ladies and men in January 2018. What are the recipes of this parliamentary republic to have develop into a benchmark by way of parity? Is all the things definitively acquired?

A report by Hélène Hug and Guillaume Beaufils.

> THE GUESTS

– Evelyne Heyer, genetic anthropologist, professor at National Museum of Natural History, creator of the e-book The Odyssey of Genes (ed. Flammarion).

– Martin Friess, chargeable for the collections of Museum of human.

> Replays of France Télévisions information magazines can be found on the Franceinfo web site and its cellular software (ios & Android), “Magazines” part.

information: picture / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAAAAACH5BAEKAAEALAAAAAABAAEAAAICTAEAOw ==