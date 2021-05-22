Twice, in April, the Secretary of Commerce, Paula Español, warned that she could close meat exports and both with a threatening, self-referential “And my pulse won’t shake …”. But nothing happened. In the middle, the deputy chief of staff, very close to the President and hierarchical superior of Español, sought to cool the offensive: “We are not at that point,” said Cecilia Todesca in a plan not to make waves.

And what happened, finally? What had been sung happened: that as soon as Alberto Fernández returned from his European mini-tour, he gave free rein to the personalized initiative in Spanish, an official who although it does not depend on Axel Kicillof reports to Axel Kicillof, her boss when he was economy minister and she held a position similar to today. It is a fairly obvious deduction, at this point in history, that the President resolved spurred on by Cristina Kirchner and that the vice acted on the advice of the governor, definitively converted into auditor of national economic policy.

The internal short circuits and the foreseeable stoppage of the field explain the rarity of suspending exports for just 30 days, which seems the same as trying a tentative, if not temporary, resource until other things are defined. Spanish pushed the closure after going back and forth with the increase in withholdings, with quotas, obstacles to foreign sales and other variants of the spent cookbook that is used to consulting Kirchnerism.

In the meantime, the escalation in the price of meat ran with a whistle. Four days before the export stocks, INDEC said 4.7% in April for meats and derivatives; 64.7% in the accumulated of the previous twelve months and 92% from January 2020 when Kicillof and Español started this management. What movie were they watching that they missed one that strong, above the state of the table of the Argentines that they claim to defend?

Another similar one also on the billboard revolves around the famous Care Prices, a creation that the normally bombastic Axel presented, in early 2014, under the stark forecast that it was going to be “a blow to speculation.” It was not then and now it is at one point what Idesa has, a private study center dedicated to the analysis of public policies.

According to its survey, between April 2020 and April 2021 the so-called Care Prices rose an average 53.4%, against 46.3% of the general index and 46.4% of the cost of food. That is, 7 percentage points more than those indicators made up of products similar to those in the list and which, it goes without saying, should show lower increases. Careless controllers or a lot of foam? According to the Ministry of Production, IDESA’s figures do not reflect reality.

That said, it is only possible to assume that even if precise calculations are lacking, the Maximum Prices are not that maximum, nor do they fulfill the function that they are supposed to fulfill according to manual K.

Finally, the latest INDEC data on the steep cost of baskets of essential goods or directly for subsistence. Also April, the one used to measure poverty says 47.8% per year and 49.1% the one that sets the indigence line. Both have remained nothing less than in the area of ​​50% and even above average inflation.

No science would then have to risk that the extremely high rates of poverty and indigence at the end of 2020 are still as high or even higher today. We are talking about national registries that, depending on the moment considered, reach 42, 45% and a an impressive 51% in the Greater Buenos Aires. We are talking about 2 million new poor in a year and a total of 20 million, most of them dependent on social plans.

Considering the results, or a few results, it has become rivetingly clear that the way out of such problems is not in the path that the Government has taken. And that a package of measures all of the same color, disorderly and without any contour assimilable to a plan, cannot seriously reduce inflationary pressure or the economic and social disturbances that it entails.

Obviously, it does not solve anything either to endorse the blame on businessmen, minorities and macrismo, as do those who are in charge of the job of straightening the ship and have been where they are for a year and a half. The same is also said that the hard Christianity or the spokesmen of Cristina or definitely Cristina have begun to undertake it against Alberto Fernández, as if they weren’t both at the top of the government and ultimately responsible for what they do and don’t do. There is no case, that’s the way things are and that’s the way the hand goes.

It could be said then that we entered the new confinement worn out, without an encouraging horizon and in more ways than one. in worse condition than in the 2020 quarantine. Let’s also say that the beginning of 2020 was the least like a calm sea.

In full confinement, April 2020 can be seen as a reference point although it is not necessarily the same or similar to what is coming. But it is, in principle, a sign of the collapse suffered by the economy and the activities associated with the economy in the times of closed and compulsory isolation.

All with a negative sign, the INDEC data for that month planted an average 87% in passenger transport, with records of 93% in the trains that circulate in the Capital and the Suburbs, 97% in subways and 83% in collectives. For tolls, the drop reached 100% both on national routes and at the accesses to CABA and 25% for cargo transportation. In industrial gas consumption the drop was 28% and 25% in electricity. There were crashes that were historical records.

After a horrible second trimester, towards the end of last year the economy began to rebound always compared to recessive 2019 that followed the also recessive 2018, that is, against nothing rewarding. The latest Monetary Policy Report of the Central Bank tells that construction, commerce, financial activity and industry have slightly exceeded the line that the pandemic marks in the table. Below are still, among other sectors, mining, agriculture and transport and, far below, hotels and restaurants.

Sectoral employment followed the evolution of each activity and the general one rebounded 8.6% in the third quarter after falling 16.9% during the second. The final result of 2020 was decline in occupation for the fourth consecutive year.

The same BCRA report states that 3.2 million jobs were lost in the critical second quarter and that, by the end of 2020, a large part had been recovered. Such instability was concentrated in the world of informal employment, where an army of people who do not make or make pension contributions, poorly paid, who lack basic coverage and who, as you can see, are always within reach of being in the workplace. Street. This happens in the increasingly crowded margins of the labor market.

From a world only supposedly favored is the case of registered, blank and better paid private workers. The data for this February indicate 167,000 fewer employed than in the pre-pandemic and 300,000 rounds than in February 2019. Every way you look at it, an economy that instead of creating jobs burns jobs and burns them in increasing quantities.

It now sounds regrettable that it is not even possible to say that, although expensive along the line, this is the economic and social price that was paid to defend the lives of Argentines. On the other hand, it was found that this option between life and the economy was a tricky point and, deep down, a fallacy aimed at justifying the installation of a continuous and endless quarantine.

Thus, from that story that actually sought to cover disabilities, improvisation, improvisations and other similar species, the story finally remained. Alone, and peeled.