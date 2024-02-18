Fireworks, champagne toasts and obvious euphoria among the crew and passengers led to the launch of the Icon of the Seas, the first cruise ship of Royal Caribbean's new Icon Class line, considered the largest in the world. It was a navigation prior to its inaugural departure with tourists that took place on January 27, 2024. Being one of the first passengers, and after four days on board, these were my impressions.

The first, and most obvious, are its dimensions: this ship, which was built in Turku (Finland) and arrived a few months ago at the port of Miami, measures 365 meters long, weighs 250,800 tons and has a capacity for more than 5,610 tourists. and 2,350 crew members — with a maximum capacity of 10,000 people. It cost almost $1.8 billion to manufacture. Its official information highlights sustainable practices in relation to energy, water and waste management. Regarding energy, it has six dual-fuel engines that use liquefied natural gas. 93% of the fresh water produced on board is through a reverse osmosis desalination plant and she has a wastewater treatment system. In addition to a recycling program and Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis (MAP) technology to convert trash into energy.

I took a flight from Mexico City to Miami to go to the shipping company's port of embarkation. From this city in Florida (United States) the Icon will depart to make its next navigations, taking the Eastern and Western Caribbean as its route, according to itineraries. Access to the ship is through deck six called the Royal Promenade, a 100-meter-long floor that, in addition to being the hall, is its main avenue. Once I crossed the welcome filter, I was amazed to see the first letter of introduction: this structure is a semicircular glass surface covered on the inside with more than 3,000 moving tiles. On this same deck are some of its many restaurants, bars, shops and even a coffee shop from the well-known Starbucks chain.

The 'Icon of the Seas' measures 365 meters long, weighs 250,800 tons and has a capacity for more than 5,610 tourists and 2,350 crew members. Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Eight neighborhoods for all ages

Its 20 decks connected by elevators are divided into themed sections, better known as neighborhoods. In total it has eight: the aforementioned Royal Promenade, Thrill Island, Chill Island, Surfside, Central Park, AquaDome, Suite Neighborhood and The Hideaway. All with a colorful, striking and illuminated design as a hallmark of the ship.

My taste for adventure called me to take my first tour of Thrill Island, an amusement center with water, land and air activities, located on the 16th and 17th floors of the ship. In this area is the largest water park on the high seas with six slides, some of which are category six. Ready to live the experience, I launched myself down its free fall slide. I entered a transparent capsule and in seconds a glass door opened under my feet and threw me into the void. The screams did not wait. In this same area are located its wave simulators known as FlowRider, a sports court, a climbing wall called Adrenaline Peak and a mini golf. Added to them is Crown's Edge, its most innovative attraction: a circuit consisting of an obstacle platform suspended in the sea that ends in a zip line drop. Before going up they equipped me with a helmet, overalls and harness. Once at the top, I walked along this elevation and got a little scare when they removed the last platform to leave me hanging. Clinging to the harness straps, I flew over the ocean and admired spectacular views from 47 meters high.

View of the neighborhood called Surfside on the 'Icon of the Seas'. Saul Martinez (The Washington Po

Continue my path Chill Island, with four of the cruise ship's seven pools, starting with Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool on a ship, and Swim & Tonic, where passengers enjoy its bar while swimming and sunbathing. With a similar atmosphere, The Hideaway stands out, an exclusive neighborhood for adults with jacuzzis, a bar with a panoramic view of the ocean or the first infinity pool suspended eight stories high at sea. The latter became my favorite area for rest and contemplation because its views are exceptional.

Of all its neighborhoods, the AquaDome is the one that impresses the most. In this cover I dimensioned the innovation and modernity of the Icon. Here is located an iconic dome with 220-degree panoramic views and the AquaTheater, a stage with high-tech facilities: robots that emit light and sound or a 16-meter-high waterfall. On its sides it has seats with a futuristic design and its AquaDome Market is the first food hall in the fleet made up of five stalls with different gastronomic options.

Curious people in South Pointe Park in Miami to see the 'Icon of the Seas' depart, on January 27, 2024. Paul Hennessy (Anadolu/Getty I

You have to go down a few floors to reach Surfside, an area designed for families. Crowned by a carousel, this area has restaurants, bars, shops, a lounge with interactive machines, a water play area and an area with pools of different depths, suitable even for babies. And the Central Park neighborhood, a classic on Royal Caribbean cruises, is an outdoor space adorned with plants and corners that recreate this New York park. In its side sectors there are restaurants, shops and its new Lou's Jazz 'n Blues, where live bands play.

The world's largest suite on a cruise ship

He Icon of the Seas It has 28 different types of cabins, having a total of 2,805. I had access to each of their rooms and observed that their differences lie in space, location, views and comfort.

The most popular is the Ultimate Family Townhouse, the suite room largest and most luxurious cruise ship that is designed for a family of up to eight members. Inside it has a hall, cinema room, main living room, two bedrooms, three balconies with ocean views, a private play area, direct access to the Surfside neighborhood and a slide that connects two of its floors. The average cost for a seven-night stay in this room is $70,000.

The Ultimate Family Townhouse, the largest and most luxurious 'suite' on the ship. Roy Riley (sbw-photo)

In my case I stayed in one Infinite Ocean View Large Balcony, a spacious cabin with bathroom, double-sized bed, closet, dressing table and a private balcony with ocean views. In its offer of cheaper rooms is the Interior Plus, with a smaller space, but not without amenities (the substantial difference is that it has an internal view of the ship).

What to eat and drink?

Its culinary and beverage offering is concentrated in 40 consumption centers with international cuisine and cocktails. Restaurants with different concepts are distributed among its decks: specialty, buffet, fast food and cafeterias. Their list highlights the Main Dining Room, a multi-level room with international food; Loco Fresh, with a Mexican menu; or Sorrento's pizzeria. For passengers who demand more exclusive dishes, they have specialty restaurants such as Empire Super Club, an elegant lounge where they play live jazz and offer an eight-course menu that includes caviar and wagyu. For my dinners I chose Giovanni's Italian food table, Japanese Izumi and Hooked Seafoodspecializing in English-style seafood (the Rockefeller oysters are a must-try).

La Perla, one of the most imposing structures of the 'Icon of the Seas', located in the Royal Promenade neighborhood. ADRIAN VÁZQUEZ

The cruise has more than 15 bars with diverse concepts: live music, karaoke or DJ, where everything from rock in English to boleros is played. Among my favorites is Dueling Piano for its pianists who play songs acclaimed by the public. I also took advantage of their champagne bar called Bubbles and The Overlook and Overlook Pods, an elevated lounge that looks like a set from the movie. Avatar.

Broadway shows

I am a fan of live artistic performances and it is something I enjoyed the most on board. The level of preparation of its actors and the settings are worthy of admiration. I sat in row three of their AquaTheater to watch the Aqua Action!, a show performed by professional divers, divers and acrobats. Its star act features dancers who dance in the air and show off their athletic skills.

Dancers from the 'Aqua Action' show, one of the cruise's entertainment offerings. ADRIAN VÁZQUEZ

For theater lovers I recommend the staging of the Broadway musical The Wizard of Oz. The acting, lighting and costumes reflect a high standard. Another feature not to miss is Starburst: Elemental Beautya show that takes place in Absolute Zero, the largest ice rink on a ship. Its skaters present different acts with choreographies accompanied by light and sound.

How much does it cost to travel on the 'Icon of the Seas' and what are its routes?

The price ranges for this cruise depend on the season, number of passengers and the type of cabin or suite room that the traveler chooses. An average minimum rate for two people for seven nights is $3,829 (just over 4,100 euros) and for two adults accompanied by two children it is $4,251 (about 4,500 euros). This includes: accommodation, meals at different restaurants, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, access to all neighborhoods, entry to its water park with slides and on-board entertainment (shows and plays). These rates exclude specialty restaurants, which cost approximately $40 per person. In addition to the package with alcoholic beverages ($110 per day, per passenger) and internet, which is contracted for $27 for 24 hours.

He Icon of the Seas sails from Miami offering seven-night voyages through the Eastern and Western Caribbean. You will make visiting stops in Caribbean destinations such as the Onduran island of Roatán; Costa Maya and Cozumel, in Mexico; the private island Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, among others. To obtain more favorable prices, my advice is to make advance reservations through their official website.

