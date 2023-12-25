Science has transformed the reality we live in, however, when one reflects on it, science is almost impossible to define. In general, scientists pay attention to aspects of reality, which can be measured (although not always) and try to create more or less logical relationships between those aspects, which allow us to predict some event that we find interesting or useful, for example , the precise date of an eclipse, the prediction of tomorrow's weather, or the effectiveness of a drug. There are many archetypes of scientists: physicists-theoreticians, biochemists, geologists, neuroscientists… Each one studies or illuminates certain aspects of reality using different techniques and paradigms. For me the only possible definition, at the moment, is “science is what scientists do.”

As physicists, for example, we use intuition, mathematics, computing, experiments, etc. in a process where discoveries arise from a mixture of prior knowledge, collaboration, competition, coincidences, brute force and even in some cases stubbornness in not abandoning an idea that everyone considers useless in your environment. Of course, science does not faithfully follow the so-called scientific method, which idealizes our disorderly activity as an algorithmic process, where models are formulated based on hypotheses that are subsequently validated, or falsified, by comparing them with real data.

The discovery arises in an anarchic way, hypotheses are abandoned, they are modified on the fly, the idea arises from unexpected places, especially as a reward for hard work and perseverance. In fact, these narratives of the scientific process, as something ordered, also favor the exploitation of those who carry out the hardest part of science, the endless hours in the laboratory of doctoral students, fellows and postdocs in precarious working conditions. The complexity and hardness of the work is covered up with intellectual and rational narratives about the scientific method.

Deciding whether something is respectable science is an even more complex process, a dialogue between scientists, society, politics and history that decides whether something deserves to be recognized as science or not. Science is conservative, and proposing new ideas that go beyond the narrow framework of what is accepted is normally a very tough battle: the scientific journal Nature has recently published a study that confirms that, today, it is more difficult than ever to be a disruptive scientist. If you want to do well as a scientist, be a man, middle class, and, above all, go with the flow of what most scientists in your field do.

What can be said about science is that we place reason, logic, at the center of its activity. Doing science is an established way of asking to what extent logic describes reality. Two very important examples are the famous incompleteness theorems, on the limitations of logic in arithmetic (proved by Kurt Gödel in 1931) and the famous Turing machine (1936), which helps scientists understand the limits of algorithmic calculation, and that led to the arrival of digital computers.

It was precisely the arrival of digital computers, in the middle of the 20th century, that allowed us to study and apply logic in a more objective way, to understand its ability to decipher aspects of reality and even try to modify it in an automated way, using machines. It is not surprising, therefore, that scientific discoveries have been an important topic in artificial intelligence research, since the 1960s. With the great development of AI in the last decade, this idea is beginning to gain traction.

A few weeks ago, Hiroaki Kitano, a robotics pioneer, who is currently the CTO (head of the technology department) at Sony, visited us at the Oxford Physics Department to give us a seminar on his plan to create a robot capable of winning. a Nobel Prize winner, what he calls the Nobel Turing Challenge. His main thesis is that, if one manages to automate the manual and repetitive work of the laboratory, a scientific robot could test all imaginable hypotheses and discard the incorrect ones. Kitano proposes that these robots would eliminate the need for intuition and serendipity in research. Kitano's robots would execute a scientific method based on brute force, capable of testing all the possibilities that an AI system can generate.

It is an interesting philosophical proposition, which implies that these hypotheses can be explored in finite time and perhaps underestimates how extremely resistant to progress most scientific communities are. Probably because of the latter, it is something that is going to be tested, not only in Japan. On November 1, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), of the US Department of Defense, made public its new program Fundamental models for scientific discovery, which aims to explore, develop and demonstrate an AI agent as an autonomous scientist. We are entering the era of the robot scientist.

As I listened to Kitano's lecture, it kept coming to mind: In Praise of Shadows, an essay that Junichiro Tanizaki wrote in 1933. In the brilliant text, Tanizaki reflects on aesthetics at a time when Japan had already become a modern, industrialized country illuminated by electric light. Tanizaki deliberates on how Westerners try to illuminate all aspects of reality with the light of progress “until the slightest crack, the last refuge of the shadow is eliminated” and observes how the Japanese also began to forget about “the magic of the shadow.” ”.

Tanizaki invites us to think if it makes sense, to try to illuminate everything and thus give up on “revealing the ambiguous universe where shadow and light are confused.” I believe that when facing AI, we find ourselves in a situation analogous to Tanizaki's; With electric light or without it, with robots or without them, the deep relationship of humans with reality is not only based on illuminating objects with reason, but also on entering into the mysterious darkness, which in its immensity offers us infinite possibilities. to continue finding the rational treasures that are hidden in the shadows. It seems that soon we will be able to go searching for these treasures accompanied by robot scientists.

Sonia Contera She is Professor of Physics at the University of Oxford and author of “Living Nanotechnology” (Arpa Editores, 2023).

