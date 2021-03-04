The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that the additional working hours are calculated on the total salary (base salary + all allowances), in response to a question of a number of employees of private sector companies and establishments.

The ministry explained that the worker is paid an increase of no less than 25% of that wage for overtime, while the overtime time is between nine in the evening and four in the morning, and the worker is entitled to an increase of no less than 50% of that wage.

According to the ministry, “It is not legally permissible for additional actual working hours to exceed two hours per day, unless work is necessary to prevent a serious loss or a dangerous accident, or to remove or mitigate its effects,” stressing that Friday is the normal weekly vacation for all Workers, with the exception of day laborers, but if circumstances require the worker to be employed on this day, he must be compensated for another day of leave, or he must be paid the basic wage for normal working hours plus an increase of at least 50% of that wage.





