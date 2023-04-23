When in Monaco, drive the F1 circuit!

Monaco is of course a special stopover on the Formula 1 racing calendar 2023. Like every year. A small mistake is already punished and if you make a mistake on purpose, your teammate will come back to it months later at the most unfortunate moment. Sergio, right?

But back to the track. Monaco GP will be held there on May 28. And what is our surprise. In the busy center of the Principality, work is already underway on the grandstands around mid-April.

@wouter and @martijngizmo We happened to be in the area for a driving test, so they kept their mouths shut for a few minutes to make this video especially for you.

The Monaco street circuit.

78 laps will be driven when it starts in more than a month. With a circuit length of 3,337 metres, this equates to a race distance of 260 km and 286 metres. If we get that far, of course, because anything can happen in Monaco. A few restarts, a shower of rain and another red flag later the race time could be over. But let’s assume that we will regularly see the black and white checkered after 78 rounds.

To do this, a round must be completed 78 times. Each consisting of 3 sectors comprising a total of 19 turns, connecting the short ‘straights’.

Start on Boulevard Albert I

Normally a not very wide road from where you have a view of the harbor, but during the GP the place where the grid is set up. Saint Devote, turn 1, is located at the end of the boulevard. It is often decided here immediately after the start who will win this Grand Prix. Because as we know, overtaking at Monaco is very difficult.

Up after Beau Rivage

Shortly after Saint Devote, Beau Rivage (Turn 2) already follows, a slight kink, but from that point the route climbs upwards, to the Casino.

Massenet (turn 3) is a 90 degree turn to the left to get to the Casino (turn 4) before crossing the Casino Square. Wouter and Martijn did not drive over the sacred asphalt here, but were led over the paved square.

Down again to Sector 2

After turning sharply to the left at Massenet and right at Casino, after a short straight it is time to turn sharply right again and downhill at Mirabeau Haute (Turn 5).

This is also where the 2nd sector of the circuit begins. We arrive at Citroen Ami corner, dangerous for electric 45 km / h cars. This while it still leads to the slowest corner of the Hairpin Grand Hotel circuit (Turn 6). The corner where everyone always tries to see if they can pass it, but hardly anyone has ever succeeded…

After the hairpin we descended so far that we ended up in the lower part of Monaco again. With successively Mirabeau Bas (turn 7) and Portier (turn 8), we return to the sea. But before we can see it properly, we first go through the tunnel (turn 9)

Where the mistakes are made

Out of the tunnel is the chicane. Nouvelle Chicane (turns 10 and 11) to be precise. Here the drivers suddenly come into full light again (when it is not raining) and they slow down from around 300 km/h to under 100 km/h. Braking and unforgivable kerbstones sometimes want to provide a spectacle here.

After the chicane you have to accelerate briefly and then turn hard left at Tabac (turn 12), towards the swimming pool. Louis Chiron (Turn 13.14) is a vicious corner combination.

Last Sector (3)

Piscine (turn 15,16) is an S turn after the pool. Charles Leclerc knows all about it. In recent years he caused ‘some’ damage with a historic Ferrari F1 car. A few meters further on we arrive at Rascasse (Turn 17), around the bend the eponymous restaurant to. Plus this is the DRS detection point of zone 1. So here you have to be close to your predecessor.

The lap is completed after having rounded Anthony Noghes (Turn 18.19). The corner named after the founder of this GP.

