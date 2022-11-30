After months of anxious waiting, the comedian Angelo Pintus and his friend Michela Sturaro welcomed their first child into their arms

As we learn from the last post published by the comedian Angelo Pintus on his Instagram account, little Rafaèl has finally come into the world. The first child of the well-known Italian cabaret artist and his wife Michela Sturaro was born yesterday, crowning what had been their dream for a very long time.

The announcements in style and with great fanfare they have always been a constant feature of the Pintus. They have been, for example, ever since in 2016, during one of his shows at the Arena di Verona, the comedian asked his Michela to marry himin front of thousands of people.

Or even a few months ago, when after months of hiatus due to Covid, he was back to making people laugh on stage. The actor was performing his play in front of the Sicilian audience of Taorminawhen he took a moment to announce that his wife was pregnant.

On that occasion he had also revealed that it would be a little boy and that it would be called Rafael in honor of the great and unforgettable Raffaella Carrà.

The announcement by Angelo Pintus

A tender and very heartfelt announcementthe most beautiful of all, also arrived yesterday.

Angelo Pintus has published a photo of a drawing which he and his Micky did many years ago when they could only to dream what has now become reality.

In the caption, the comedian announced the birth of his child, filled his Michela with compliments and words of love and also explained the story of that beautiful drawing.

Rafaél arrived on a cool November morning. What happiness! Micky, my love, do you remember this drawing? You did it years ago. We dreamed of being you and me and with us that little pain in the ass of our son. And here we are.

Thank you for this wonderful gift that Rafaél is, thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made, all those stings, all those days at home, in bed. For nights with nausea spent in white without ever making me weigh anything. Never. The journey has been so long and difficult and I can’t help but say thank you. And then let’s face it, only a woman can sacrifice herself in this way, with this tenacity. Then for heaven’s sake, I also paid a visit to the andrologist, but anyway.