This is the genius of giants, and this is the instinct of those who color people’s dreams with the joy of reaching the top. Sigmund Freud, the great Austrian psychologist, had priority in interpreting sleep dreams, and since that time, none of the geniuses of the universe dared to interpret daytime dreams. Today, the mind that transcends the limits of time, and seized the reins of the Emirati dream, walks during the day on the eyelashes of lovers, and in their eyes the sparkle of unquenchable hopes. Today we are in the height of the day, and the sun casts a necklace of joy, and the country recites its dreams on the pages of history, today and not yesterday, and we are always ahead of the days in laying the rug of ambitions, and we go faltering as we read the record of the planets, and in processions of exceptionalism we are in the first ranks because we have knights to be honored with Emirates, and because we have a leadership that has eyes on the present, the forefinger towards the future, and a kiss on the forehead that it dedicates to every diligent person, and each generously sacrifices for the sake of a homeland whose dreams have always been wings in space, and their aspirations have always been borne on the shoulders of an awareness that does not stop opening reading books so that the lesson continues, and so that The clock does not stop on achievements, and the construction of projects that always make us at the top of the stars, and in the thick of the clouds. The homeland will not wait long, as the leader there puts the flag, accompanied by the name of the Emirates, and there is a list waiting for the next flights, because the Emirates train has no limits for its stations, and its hours have no scorpions that time can stop. Those whom God endowed with creativity, and creativity gave them the ability to overcome the consequences of days with a sweet smile that changes the course of steps, and takes aspirations towards goals that are more like the grass of the fields in the pastures of the deer of anxiety, and anxiety is our awareness of freedom, it is our desire to always reach. Praise be to God and his grace, Al-Nayadi arrived, and his message also arrived, and the dream still includes the poison of the tailor in the collar of the velvet cloth, and we are still waiting for the sun to give us more than one ray, because the colors in the desert look like pages, whenever we turn one page, another follows it, and the first pages are what Its language fascinates us, and it is what makes us not stop reciting names, and names in the Emirates are engraved with gold, and minds are the seas in which the pearls of cultural and creative wealth lie. We will not stop, because love does not stop the heartbeat, and the heartbeat of our children is the stream of bright ideas and unique creativity. One hundred and eighty days is the time in the conscience of every Emirati, and prayers are raised to the Creator, the Almighty, to grant success to the pleasure of the liver, the juice of the soul, and the chew of the heart, the Sultan of the Neyadi. He is responsible for the UAE’s message to the world, that in the heart of the desert lies the truth of love, and the characteristic of love is sacrifice, for the sake of the homeland of great achievements. May God protect our Sultan, and support him with his victory.