What started as a rumor grew into a commotion and, as happens with things that are often repeated, ended up being accepted as a universal truth. For a few years now, conversations about urban fashion have been discussing whether it was possible to say without reservation that the culture had died. sneakerthat trend that put the sports shoe at the center of everything, transformed into an object of status, of desire and a commodity with which to speculate in a resale market that had grown to become a global monster.

Earlier this year, Shawn Stussy, one of the icons of urban fashion and creator of the Stüssy brand, was very direct in declaring the death of sneakersHis theory was simple: if someone like Donald Trump could sell a few sneakers limited edition, the culture that Stussy helped create was already representing the opposite of its origins. The question that arose in streetwear circles was clear: what now?

More information

To understand this supposed death of culture sneaker We have to go back a little, to the period between 2012 and 2022. In this decade, the sneaker became more than just an icon for some urban subcultures. The proliferation of limited editions and collaborations, many of them with luxury brands, made this garment the central element of the clothing of people of all kinds and conditions. In other words, sneakers became mainstream. Until the bubble burst: in 2023, major sports firms such as Nike or Adidas saw for the first time in several years how Sneaker growth was stagnating. The drift of icons did not help either. streetwear like Kanye West, which led Adidas to cut ties with the artist – but not with his Yeezy brand – which it continues to sell.

A model from Junya Watanabe’s Fall/Winter 20214/2025 show showcases the loafers the designer created for New Balance. ALAIN JOCARD (AFP via Getty Images)

But the culture sneakersome experts argue, hasn’t died out just because of an oversupply and an audience that’s increasingly unconcerned about its origins. Matt Welty, a journalist for Complex magazine and host of a sneaker podcast, recently pointed to another reason: its audience is getting older. “What if I told you that this lack of enthusiasm is your problem, and not a problem with the brands?” sneakers?”, wrote Welty. “And this is probably because you are getting older?” His thesis is that this supposed demise of sneakers is not such, because, as he asks, “what are we going to do, go barefoot?”

The world beyond the sneaker

Indeed, the weariness of wearing the most exclusive pieces has led many consumers to stop following the latest developments on the market, but at the same time, designers and fashion firms linked to the streetwear New Balance have been exploring the possibilities of footwear beyond the dictatorship of sneakers for some time now. At the beginning of this year, New Balance presented its new model in collaboration with Japanese designer Junya Watanabe, a hybrid between sneakers and moccasins that formalised the search for new ways to dress feet in urban culture, and in the process made designs normally associated with the traditional possible to enter the urban universe.

“Wearing loafers with sweatpants is totally acceptable now, and it doesn’t look like you forgot your sneakers at the gym,” explained Olie Arnoldstyle director at Mr. Porterto one of the publications of streetwear most followed, Highsnobiety“For me, loafers are kind of like the original sneaker, just as comfortable and stylish.” This is not the only case. The Reimagine Studio firm has recently stood out for its hybrids between sneakers and the derby shoe or the classic work boot, pushing the limits of what is “wearable” a little further. Other brands with roots in culture streetwearsuch as Aimé Leon Doré or Noah, have been betting for some time on the inclusion of loafers or brogues in their proposals, in a transfer of what preppy (posh) to the urban style that others like Ralph Lauren have already experienced in the past.

This willingness to recover traditional footwear models is also supported by the tastes of a generation that is not tainted by the stereotypes of previous generations. As with the pleated chino, which Generation Z has adopted as an alternative to jeans, the way of dressing the feet also looks to the past without preconceived ideas. The late Fraser Moss explained itfrom the British firm YMC: “Their parents wear trainers, so young people rebel by dressing like their grandparents did. It’s a reaction against ubiquity.”

That is one of the reasons why men’s fashion websites and magazines now show us looks where sportswear is paired with loafers, derby shoes, brogues or monk strapsconsidered by the older generation as an unequivocal sign of the old-fashioned and outdated. Indeed, in the world after the sneakers The old is the new, or as Moss summed up, “the normal has become subversive.”

You can follow ICON on Facebook, X, Instagramor subscribe here to the Newsletter.