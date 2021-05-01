Deep in the Brazilian Amazon, Pixi Isma and Kunnin traveled for 12 days, along with 35 other indigenous Matis from their villages on the banks of the Branco River, a tributary of the Amazon, to Atalaia do Norte, the nearest town, for the sole purpose of getting vaccinated.

In covered barges, to protect yourself from the rain During the trip, Matis families who left their “malocas” (houses) on the border with Colombia and Peru, traveled along the Javari River until they reached Atalaia do Norte and took the second dose since the vaccination teams they do not reach their villages.

Matis indigenous people from Brazil during a hunting day (EFE).

When the Brazilian authorities went to give them the vaccines some of the men were in the jungle hunting with bows, arrows and blowguns, or in the rivers fishing to bring food to the “malocas” where they live with their families.

There, the women work in the “chácara”, the farm where they grow vegetables and fruits, and weave their homes, baskets, plates and hammocks by hand and with caraná leaves.

“WE DON’T WANT TO DIE ANY MORE”

“At first when the vaccines came out we were afraid. Later we saw that other indigenous people from other regions had the vaccine and we took courage. Our people have been diminished, we do not want to die anymore there are only 600 left throughout the Javari valley, “explains Pixi Isma.

Matis Indians of Brazil during a hunting day in Atalaya do Norte (Brazil) (EFE).

After their long river crossing, and suddenly appearing in Tabatinga, a city on the border with Colombia, in search of vaccines, the Matis are trapped in Atalaia do Norte with other ethnic groups because they have neither gasoline nor money to return to their villages.

“We have no food, no gasoline, the Funai (National Indian Foundation) has no way to help, no one helps us, we want to return to our villages, some of us came to get vaccinated, others to fix documentation,” says Kunnin, a spokesman for his community. about his precarious situation.

Some sell handicrafts but with that they only earn 10 to 50 reais (1.8 to 9 dollars).

Stilt structures in Atalaya do Norte (Brazil) (EFE).

Funai, the Brazilian government’s indigenous affairs department, suffered a budget cut of more than 60%, limiting its operations.

Luciano Rodríguez Kanamaris, a fisherman moved by the situation of the indigenous people, receives them daily on his raft and offers them something of what he achieved in the day. “I don’t have much to give you, but I help them in what I canThey are here, they bathe here, we share and laugh for a while, “he says.

THE IMPORTANCE OF TRADITIONS

The Matis children spend their time playing in the river and jumping between the barges moored on the shore. Marke, Kunnin’s son, is 16 years old and has just received his first “paut”, ornament that is embedded in one of the earlobes and that represents their position in the family.

It will take a few years for the nose to be pierced with two black palm fibers that symbolize the first hairs that appear on the face of mammals: “demush” and “vibrissa”. When that time comes, Marke will no longer enjoy playing on the Amazon shore with other children.

Indigenous Matis make ceremonial paintings on their bodies (EFE).

So that these children can show off their “septa” on the nose and the “detashkete”, made with the flattest part of a snail shell, in the lobe of their ears as Pixi Isma does, they must reach a medium maturity.

The rituals of the matis are as important as the daily tasks. They give a sense of belonging and position in the tribe and speak of the maturity of its members, the things expected of them and their obligations; also of pride and hierarchy.

It is not until they are 19 years old that men and women have modified their body almost entirely, they have provided it with spells and protections with the “musha” a six line tattoo on his cheeks he represents the hairs and the strength of the jaguar.

Indigenous Matis during an alligator hunting day in Atalaya do Norte (Brazil) (EFE).

Two others on the temple symbolize the paths they must travel and two more on the forehead, which are the Amazon River and its tributaries, are lines that guide them. so that they do not get lost and can always return to their villages.

STEPS TOWARD WESTERNIZATION

“Historically, the indigenous peoples of the Javari did not live on the banks of the great rivers, they lived deep inside the territory, but the more contact, the closer they were to the river to continue bartering and sales,” explains anthropologist Thiago Arruda Ribeiro, from the Federal University of Santa Catarina.

With the passage of time, the Matis have been showing themselves more and more and began to take over motor boats, although it is still unusual to see them in urban centers.

Matis Indians of Brazil in a makeshift boat (EFE).

“They don’t always come, they sometimes go to buy tools to hunt and fish. They come, buy and come back, they don’t stay in town,” says Ribeiro, who sees “very important” that they have decided to come to Atalaia “because it shows that they They are interested in getting vaccinated, which seems obvious but it is not, since in many places the indigenous people were afraid of the vaccine. “

Indigenous Matis preparing alligators for their food (EFE).

The matis were contacted for the first time late 1976, during the construction of the northern perimeter, a road with which it was intended to connect the Brazilian Amazon, a work that was not completed but that caused a devastating impact on this town, since 3% of them died due to epidemics of malaria, measles or flu.

Despite threats of all kinds, the matis resist and remain immune to covid-19 because at the moment it has not been registered a single case in their villages.

EFE Agency.

