From the opening of open skies with ‘Azul’ to ‘Tu mitad’ and its final tearing nature, ‘Gas lágrima’, the new album by Margarita Quebrada, is heard (and lives) with the fascination of the indecipherable and the conviction of the clarity. As melodic as it is complex, as of yesterday and as of today, as unbridled as it is balanced, as full of intelligent harmonic outputs as ironclad in its instrumental shell of synthesizers with dark fangs, the latest from the Valencian trio formed by Nacho López, Mikel Cabanes and Guillermo Juan Montesinos ‘Vesse’ far exceeds its predecessor, ‘Luces’, and places them as one of those bands whose discovery rhymes with hope. We chatted with them before they fulfill their role as one of the most interesting proposals in the morning concert cycle of the new edition of Las Noches del Malecón.

–Although they are constantly associated with referents from the eighties, ‘Gas lágrima’ is full of contemporary sounds. Are you seeking in some concrete way that bridge to unite past and present?

It is a consequence rather than a cause. We don’t want to champion a nostalgic sound that goes in search of the past since it only works as legitimization of that. Our context is very different from yesterday and with such a broad present we have been able to enjoy these references and take them to a point that, more than as a bridge, can serve as future inspiration.

–More than half a year after its publication, what relationship do you have with these issues today?

–You grow fond of certain songs as you present them on stage, changing tastes and sharpening them more. Other themes also show you that they are not so direct or that they say more to you than to the public. We each have our favorites, but you should always keep an open mind so that the set is as dynamic as possible.

«There is always a range of improvisation and imagination in live performances»

–The synthesizers and guitars, the way they dialogue, is the key point on which the album develops. How would you describe the process carried out in the study in this area?

–It is a dialogue by mutual agreement, as you say. There are no leading instruments in the mixes, everything has its place and must fulfill the melodic or environmental function for the song to move. There is always a range of improvisation and imagination in live performance, that is very important, but both elements need to be understood in order to achieve this layer of nostalgia and a more personal sound or even to build that bridge we were talking about before.

–They have collaborations on the album with various emerging artists. Does unity make strength in the current music industry?

–Strength and reality. We are all precarious in this sector and we fight to achieve a future, always based on respect and cooperation. We really like to know different ways of working. Collaborations are always a curious journey from the idea to the end and we will surely continue with them. In addition, it is a mutual aid network to share audiences and recognize you in other spaces.

–What is the most complicated or challenging thing when it comes to transferring ‘Gas lágrima’ to live?

-Sound. Unfortunately, we can’t always take our technician with us, which means that we have to deal with outside professionals who either don’t like your music, or don’t know it, or just go by so much. This is the most frustrating of all and very demotivating, but we learn from it and try to get the attitude out on these occasions.

-We spoke at the beginning of past and present, so, put to close the circle, how do you face the future?

–We present a future full of work, new visions, organization, motivation, stress, enjoyment and discipline. We believe that the wheel will continue to turn.