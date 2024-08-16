Rafael Fonteles, from Piauí, said that the energy transition is an opportunity to industrialize the Northeast

The governor of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles (PT), said that the Northeast region has an opportunity “unique” to industrialize through energy transition and clean energy generation. At the 23rd Business Forum of Lidethe head of the state Executive stated that the Northeastern States do not want to be only “exporters” of clean energy for the South and Southeast.

In his speech, Fonteles mentioned the production of green hydrogen from the industrial plants installed in the ZPE (Export Processing Zone) of Parnaíba. He said that the goal is to expand the production of other types of clean energy in the region.

“We don’t want to be just exporters of clean energy to the Southeast and South of Brazil. We want industry to use this surplus energy that the Northeast has. Piauí produces 6 times more energy than it consumes and 100% of Piauí’s electricity matrix is ​​clean. This is something that must be used to industrialize Piauí.”he stated.

Watch:

In addition to the clean energy produced in the State, the Governor highlighted mining, agribusiness and the digital economy as factors responsible for the State’s development.

“It is a state that was off the radar of economic development and precisely for this reason it has enormous potential for opportunities that have not yet been taken advantage of”he said.