Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Totally against daylight saving time Some of the Mochitenses were shown during a survey carried out by this means to see what they thought about the time change.

Citizens commented that with this new schedule they sleep one hour less and they have to get up much earlier to carry out their activities.

“I don’t like this schedule because we get up earlier and one ends up falling asleep later, hours are lost to sleep. I disagree with the change of schedule, that it be only one”, commented the Mochitense Karla Félix.

By the same token, Mrs. Bertha Alicia Flores explained that the winter time should remain, which is the one that has always existed and not be changing it.

“That they don’t change it because the biological clock is just getting used to it and the time change comes again, and it’s more complicated for us who get up so early, we sleep less, and apart from that we’re keeping an eye on the time so we don’t fall asleep. We want the schedule that we have always had throughout our lives.”

Likewise, Mr. Lorenzo López, 82 years old, stated that Sinaloa does not agree with summer time.

“We are against the summer time change because the winter time is the good one, we have always had that. That they remove this schedule because one sleeps less, and it is a lie that electricity is saved, on the contrary, the bill for heat is more expensive, that they return the one that just happened.

Discontent is almost universal.

“One gets out of control with the time change, we sleep an hour, and the worst thing is that we are barely imposing ourselves when the change comes,” said Alejandro Báez.

The people who participated in the survey ask the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to consider the idea of ​​removing summer time. Some said they trust him to do it.