The little one didn’t make it Anna Greco. The little girl was seriously injured last February 25, when she was just a month and a half old, in a bad car accident in Strozza, in the Bergamo area. After a few months of fighting in the hospital, her little heart stopped beating forever. The small community of San Cassiano a Fontanella, where she, together with her mother Antonella and father Francesco, were in mourning.

After months of prayers and hopes, the story of little Anna Greco, a baby girl of just 6 monthswho passed away on Wednesday 17 July at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo where she had been hospitalised since last February 25th.

The little girl had been transported to the hospital in Bergamo in critical conditions, after the car in which she was travelling together with her mother Antonella and to his Pope francescohad been involved in a serious road accident.

The family was passing through Chokewhen a car driven by a 22-year-old boy had invaded the opposite lane and hit them head-on. After the crash, both the cars were on firewith all the passengers having managed to get out before the flames completely engulfed the vehicles.

Anna was the one who had the worst of it, and was transported by helicopter to Bergamo and hospitalized. For months the doctors tried in every way to make her recoverbut after continuous ups and downs, on Wednesday his little heart stopped forever.

Devastating the words that the Pope Francesco wrote after receiving the news that he never wanted or imagined to receive. Here they are:

We do not want our daughter to be remembered for the accident, but for the beautiful things she was able to give in six months of life. In this short time, Anna taught us so much. She transmitted love to all the people who knew her, there is not a person who was not dazzled by her light.

The funeral of the little one will be celebrated TomorrowSaturday, July 20, in the parish church of San Cassiano in Fontanella, where his family lives.