From painting, Juanito Laguna, with the brilliant sensitivity of Antonio Berni, continues to challenge us. His poverty and sadness, his worn clothes and his helpless eyes stab us with the dagger and ask us: why? At the traffic lights, children who clean windows or ask for a coin tend to risk their scrawny bodies and often barefoot; competing in their needs, with those who next to the ticket office in Once, Retiro or Constitución beg for “the return to eat.” They ignore what a school is, a grandfather’s lap or a cup of latte made by mom in the morning. Before the green announces the departure, most of the cars close their darkened windows. Meanwhile, an older brother of the little ones or a certified street expert if he is an adult, collects the few coins that are released from our hands to fall into a jar, where the miserable existence of the exploiter and that of the exploited fit at the same time.

The Chiquilín de Bachín continues to look with his dirty face at the mother who yira who yira at you and accidentally shoots you with three roses for hunger that we did not understand and among the flowers offered, it may be that in a cafe she meets the sweet glances of the A boy who, according to Fito, is 11 years old and his friend is 6. Perhaps they smile at each other and under the cover of the moon, they feel that they are stronger than Olympus, but we know that they are out in the open, that they are fragile and vulnerable.

The media reflects who they call “M”, which is a way of protecting their identity, since we did not know how to protect their innocence, their childhood, their education and their illusions of growing up with some future dream. “M” is homeless like her mother, but neither does the man who forced her to follow in his footsteps. Thirty years ago, that mother and that man were equal to “M.” What did the state do for him or her? And for his parents and numerous siblings? Was there child protection? What stories of abuse, neglect, helplessness, violence, hunger and disease can the “M” tell us, their appropriator, their mother and thousands of other children that our artists have continued to illuminate for 30, 40 or 50 years? When will it be that the blind hearts of those who have the capacity and power to make decisions will come out of their poor game of China attacks Kamchatka and see that reality, to at least begin to change it and that in thirty years the “M” will be an exception and not part of the everyday landscape?

We do not want more angels with their broken wings, society and present and future governments have to give them the tools so that they can fly, high, very high … higher and higher.

What can social mobility, right? From the dunes where Boudou registered his address to Puerto Madero, non-stop. I looked at the photos of the house built by former President Arturo Frondizi in Ostende (a little ranch such as Pepe Mujica’s in Uruguay), or the house of another former, Arturo Illia (now a museum), or the department of Raúl Alfonsín . And there is only room for reflection, honest people, who thought about the country, not their pockets (or bags). We could dedicate hours to debate and conclude if we agree (or not) with their government plans but never doubt that they were good people, who fought for a noble aspiration: a fairer country and, most importantly, “with honesty, intellectual and of the other ”. They are not known to have made “technical or emergency stops” in tax havens. Their austere lives could not be compared to the opulence that surrounds many emerging politicians today.

The government, in an election year, will try to change figurines with advertisements, such as the increase in the Profit floor that will reach a minority sector, but the bulk of the people who were brought into poverty by politicians who defrauded them tell lost dreams as before little sheep to sleep.

“More houses, less houses … just like my Santiago” (Hermanos Ábalos dixit).

We were visited by our youngest daughter, 50 years old. It was a surprise with a gift included. With her, as with my son, we are in contact every day. She, because she lives closer – about 40 blocks away – is the one who does all the paperwork for us and accompanies us everywhere.

But this time it was a special day. We had already talked about everything and he was about to leave when I told him: “I thank God for the children we have.” That is a feeling that fills my heart every day. He turns around and tells us: “We are what you taught us to be, then life and our individual experiences were polishing our personality, but thanks to you we are who we are.”

It was a caress to the soul …

In the midst of a pandemic, banking entities, arguing for understandable security reasons, make changes to their web pages, which generally results in innumerable inconveniences, despite the fact that they are done in favor of users. The loss of time to understand, understand and find what each user uses on the page is irritating. The worst thing is the common blocking of the access code, and the almost certain difficulty in restoring it, since telephone communication or interactive services are difficult to specify. The same happens with AFIP on the occasion of important maturities.

The impossibility of carrying out different operations in home banking generates economic losses and emotional complications that should not occur. The managers of the banking entities should know that the majority of the users of their services are digital immigrants (born more than 40 years ago) and non-digital natives (born since the end of the 20th century) to whom information technology is linked to their lives from their first day of life. I think a little common sense would go a long way in a society that already has too many problems to solve on a daily basis.

Is the bicycle or not a vehicle? I will not go into saying that they should have a patent, registration and mandatory third party insurance. I am simply going to tell my experience. I went to the Centro to the cinema and when I left, I decided to walk along Corrientes Street, in its pedestrian area. I discovered two things. The pedestrian street has been transformed into a high-speed track and pirouettes for all types of cyclists who circulate avoiding pedestrians. This also allowed me to discover that a part of the pedestrian area is intended for them. But there is no well-marked bike path, which means that it is not respected, neither by walkers nor by cyclists.

The icing on the cake was put by a man who, looking like leading the caravan, occupied the entire pedestrian area with a surprising number of cyclists for the entire width of the road. The biggest problem is for those who have difficulty getting around as older adults, people in wheelchairs or the blind. At the speed of cyclists, none of them could avoid them.

Are they vehicles or not? Should they travel where vehicles do or where pedestrians should? It is a question that could lead to others that are a bit more complicated and require further evaluation. Now, in the meantime, what do we do?

