Ukrainian ambassador to Brazil between 2012 and 2021, Rostyslav Tronenko had recently returned to his homeland when the Russian invasion began in February 2022. Married to Brazilian Fabiana and father of an 18-year-old girl, he decided to send them back here and remain in Ukraine to participate in the resistance.

Last week, the diplomat – who is currently working on special missions for his country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs – returned to Brazil for a stay of just 15 days, in order to fulfill schedules in Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba. In the capital of Paraná, where his family lives, Tronenko also spoke to the People's Gazette.

In the following interview, given last Monday (11), he talks about the next phase of the war, the continuity of international support and the Brazilian government's stance on the conflict, among other topics.

How do you assess the prospects for war with the arrival of the European winter, when fighting and advances become more difficult?

We are already in the tenth year of war and the second year of Russia's open aggression against Ukraine. And the modus operandi of Russians does not change. They continue to try to deprive the civilian population and armed forces of electricity, water and heating during the harsh Ukrainian winter. We don’t have “plan B”. Perspective is our victory. But it doesn't arrive as quickly as we would like. Because it is very difficult, a very unequal fight, a conflict with many asymmetries. Especially regarding human resources and specific weapons, such as long-range missiles and fighters, which we do not have until now. We managed to fend off the fleets in the eastern part of the Black Sea, but no one advances without dominating the air.

Furthermore, their leader makes unpredictable decisions. Change the rules of the game all the time. It is impossible to negotiate or arrange anything with him. But we continue to export our grains and other products to Africa, the Middle East, Asia. And we also continue to use our railway network for imports and exports, supplying weapons, etc. That's why the perspective is to keep fighting, to survive another winter. Stand firm, don't give up, don't lose faith in our victory. I am often asked: “When does the war end?” The answer is banal: when Russia stops attacking. Because we cannot stop defending ourselves, otherwise Ukraine will no longer exist. And one of the conditions for us to sit at the table is that Russian troops abandon all occupied territories.

Part of the international press claims that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, launched in the European summer, did not yield the expected results. Do you agree?

I don't know what result they expected, since the military doctrines of NATO countries require air dominance for the success of any offensive. We are grateful for all the help we have received. We would not be able to resist for so long without the political, diplomatic, financial and military support of the international community. But we are also realistic. We cannot, at the expense of our young soldiers, advance for the sake of advancing. When it was possible, we moved forward. But the Russians learn and grow stronger while we wait for more supplies of weapons, ammunition and anti-aircraft systems. Ukraine is now the most mined country in the world. Because there is no respect for International Humanitarian Law. For them, it is total war. They use prohibited weapons, such as phosphorus bombs, and all types of missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed great concern about the United States' lack of decision regarding sending more military aid to Ukraine – an issue that is under discussion in the US Congress. Do you believe that this issue will be resolved and new resources will be released?

This will be resolved, but it is an internal matter for American politics. And our concern is that support for Ukraine does not become hostage to these internal issues, as is also the case with Israel and Taiwan. We feel that we continue to receive bipartisan support, but there are always radical wings. In any case, I believe that Zelensky's presence in Washington this week will change this situation. Our partners, both European and American, understand that this is a bet on the future of the world, much more than on the fate of Ukraine.

Does this same optimism hold true for Poland and Slovakia, which recently announced a cut in military aid to the Ukrainian armed forces?

Poland elected a new president [Donald Tusk], which is pro-European – although the previous government was also pro-Ukrainian. And Slovakia has practically exhausted all its military aid. But we have arms purchase contracts with companies in Slovakia. Companies that manufacture defense products are on a rise never seen before, so it is good for everyone to stay in touch with Ukraine.

In any case, it is very strange for me, as a diplomat and professor of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, to say “give us more weapons”. But I try to be optimistic and believe this is temporary. We need to understand the specific problems of neighboring countries. Ukrainian diplomacy never demands that its partners cut trade ties with Russia, or leave certain groups of countries, to help us. To show solidarity with Ukraine, you just need to be human and see what happens.

Although the focus was taken away from Ukraine after the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. And I sometimes think that this was on purpose. As happened in Syria, a year after the illegal annexation of Crimea, when the Russian leader decided to meddle in the civil war and side with Bashar Al-Assad. Fragmentation munitions, phosphorus bombs, and prohibited chemical weapons were also used there. And the world watched.

Does this shift in focus hinder your country?

It doesn't get in the way, as they are different wars. But it's a distraction. Even though behind the attacks on Israel are countries that support Hamas. Such as Iran, Qatar, Turkey and, fourthly, the Russian Federation – which openly received a Hamas delegation in Moscow and managed to ruin its relationship with Israel. And the modus operandi of authoritarians is always the same. Because if it is permitted for one, it is permitted for all. If it was allowed in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea, why isn't it not allowed for others? Russian propaganda uses the pretext of defending Russophones, of historical justice. What is this in International Law? There is no such notion. But behind all this, there are always gas and oil deposits at stake.

And history is now repeating itself in Guyana…

History repeats itself, and evil grows when it goes unpunished. We need to have morals, decency and stop this evil. Six years ago, when self-proclaimed president Juan Guaidó failed to overthrow the Maduro regime in Velezuela, who was there providing support, on the border with Roraima? The group [paramilitar russo] Wagner. Many forget or close their eyes to this. Who wanted to build a factory [rifles] Kalashnikov in Venezuela? The Russians. If we don't act, all of this will grow and appear in other regions.

We need to come together, be supportive and support each other despite our differences. This is about a vision of the future, based on the values ​​and principles of Public International Law. What world do we want to leave for our children and grandchildren? A world of chaos, of wars, of total disorder? From authoritarian regimes that light fires here and there to divert attention, to blackmail? See the consequences of this open phase of the war. Inflation, lack of liquidity, lack of food, high fuel prices. And all this after the worst global pandemic in 100 years.

President Lula once again said that Vladimir Putin's arrest, determined by the International Criminal Court, may not occur if he comes to Brazil. What is your opinion on the Brazilian government's stance regarding the conflict?

Of course, we would like Brazil to have a firmer position. But we greatly respect Brazilian diplomacy, which is forceful, consistent and has a long-term vision. It is a power not only in the region, but worldwide. In May, President Lula sent his special advisor, Celso Amorim, to Ukraine, who was very well received and visited the places where the mass massacres occurred. Furthermore, Brazil is still one of the countries that has not removed its embassy from Ukraine. The Brazilian ambassador frequently participates in meetings and briefings that our presidency presents. So Itamaraty knows everything that happens.

We have full respect for the article of the Brazilian constitution that deals with non-interference in the internal affairs of other States. We also understand that Brazil has its financial flows and depends on the external supply of certain products and fuel. In other words, we understand Brazilian neutrality. But we do not want this neutrality to be indifference.

With the collaboration of Fábio Galão