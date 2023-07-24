There is an externality in the systematic attacks of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador against Xochitl Galvezthe candidate more solid to the presidential candidacy of the opposition. Surely he has not even realized it, given his open interest in derailing it, but he must be careful how he does it, because at this moment, although it is certainly not what he intends, López Obrador is creating the objective conditions for his unexpected adversary to be assassinated.

He president can refute this proposition, but is a reality that is building every day. Gálvez was turned into a serious presidential candidate by López Obrador himselfbut now you need to derail it before it gains traction as opposition candidate. The problem is not your strategy to neutralize it in the succession process, but the method you are using, which is contaminated by the context of national violence.

The president’s onslaught and his propaganda machine they have placed it in a place that recognizes it as a real threat to the perpetuation of López Obrador in powerand a challenge for Claudia Sheinbaumor whoever wins the presidential candidacy of Brunette. They have positioned Gálvez as a candidate who threatens the true status quo, that of the drug cartels, because the way she has treated them Lopez Obrador It has allowed them to increase their territorial control, broaden their social base, and carry out their illegal business without interference from the authorities, thereby increasing their domestic sales, the transfer of drugs to the United States, Europe and Asia, and obtaining sufficient resources to arm themselves and continue extending their territorial control in the nation.

Faced with this objective reality, a change of government that implies the end of the so-called fourteait will also mean a radical adjustment to the policy of hugs and not bulletswhich would be an explicit danger for the drug cartels in the country and an eventual brake on the bossing that the government has allowed them. It is logical to conclude that if Galvez is seen as an enemy and a threat to Lopez Obradorit is also for the drug cartels, under the rationale of your enemies are mine.

Several columnists have noted this vulnerability and suggested that there be more security for Galvez. Even she has said, naively, that she is reconsidering cycling. It is imperative that there be protection for the applicant and take care of her from absolutely everything, from a street accident, from one of those fanatics on the street who could harm her because she thinks that she will help Lopez Obradoror an attack by a group for political purposes or organized crime.

It is not an exaggeration to suggest it. To the extent that more attack from power to Galvez, more conditions are created for someone to decide to help the president and remove it from the competition. If the actions of Lopez Obradorare a reflection of his political fears, it is easy to interpret it as a call to action against Galvez. If at the same time it does not put a stop to the stark and disproportionate attack, it is because it is endorsing and authorizing them to do so. The evidence abounds.

It is not the spontaneous sympathizers who lead the attack against the opposition, but members of his most intimate political and ideological circle, those who advise him and help him in strategy and decision-making, his propagandists, the columnists paid by the presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas -although the payroll is not in the National Palace-, and the political cadres that rule within the structure of Brunette.

The situation of which Lopez Obrador is an architect, it is more delicate and dangerous than the one experienced from the end of 1993 until March 23, 1994, when Mario Aburto killed the presidential candidate PRI, Luis Donaldo Colosio. boredas far as evidence today shows, was a self-confessed lone killer, though it is ironic that the government of Lopez Obradorso it is happening with Galvezhas reopened the investigation of the crime to blame the former president Carlos Salinas.

This suspicion was fueled by the orphaned colossists, whose most notable figure is the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo. Paradoxically, who was politically blamed for the murder, for having created a climate of instability, in addition to Salinaswent to Manuel Camacho, who threw a tantrum for not having been the one to win the candidacy, and suffered harassment and ostracism for the crime, which also resented Marcelo Ebrard, who today aspires to the presidential candidacy of Morena.

If an analogy of the two moments were made, there is no proof that Salinas would have acted against Colosium, who was going to finish what he would not finish during his six-year term, the political reform and the second part of the economic reconstruction, facts that, however, are irrelevant in the collective imagination. In the case of Lopez Obradorthe animosity against Galvez It is clear and is repeated daily. If in the first case there was no concrete evidence -no suppositions or conjectures- that showed displeasure of Salinas with Colosiumin the second the animosity is public and open and the determination to end it politically not only Lopez Obradorbut of his entire environment and of the power apparatus.

If with Salinas there is a segment of public opinion that points to him as the murderer of Colosio, what does López Obrador expect would happen if something happened to Gálvez? Nobody takes care of the opposition candidate. TO Lopez Obrador it is taken care of by “the good people”, which includes in its social base the cartels of the drugwho for some reason have respected him since the presidential campaign, careful in badiraguato and the saw of sinaloain the territories of The Zetas and of the Beltran Leyva.

Lopez Obrador He has reiterated that he has no pact with criminals, but what would happen if the cartels attack Gálvez? You already know the answer. He will never finish it. López Obrador must take care politically that this happens, without having to backtrack to derail it. In fact, he already knows the way.

[email protected]

twitter: @rivapa

In case you didn’t read it: