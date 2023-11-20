Director Stone: The United States wants to deprive the Russian Federation of sovereignty and seize the country’s resources

Famous American director Oliver Stone accused the United States of seeking to deprive Russia of sovereignty and seize the country’s resources. In his opinion, the Americans do not want Russia to get back on its feet, wanting to seize Russian natural resources.

We don’t want an independent Russia, we want to deprive it of sovereignty in order to enter the Eurasian continent, which is very rich Oliver Stonefilm director

In the same conversation, Stone again expressed sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that the country has become stronger since he came to power. “Russia was ruined. She was finished. Putin restored her dignity and respect. Many people have been lifted out of poverty,” said the Oscar-winning director.

Vladimir Putin Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Sputnik / Press service of the President of the Russian Federation / Reuters

He added that, having interacted with Putin in previous years, he got to know him quite well for an American: “I prefer to believe that there is a new path in his thinking. And he showed me this several times, constantly saying that he was not a communist at all. He didn’t like communism. He served with him. He saw his vices. He was smart.”

Stone also questioned the origins of COVID-19, vaccines and the US election

In the same interview with the Club Random podcast, Stone spoke about American laboratories in Ukraine, suggesting that they have something to do with the origins of COVID-19, and also expressed skepticism about vaccines in general. He stated that he had met people who were spoiled by vaccines – for example, polio shots. As an example, he cited a book by actor and producer Tony Lyons, in which he claimed that his daughter was brain damaged after being vaccinated against smallpox at the age of 14.

At the same time, in 2020, he was vaccinated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19. Stone said he didn’t yet know whether it was effective, but he thought it was useful.

In addition, he spoke about the results of the 2020 US presidential elections. In response to podcast host Bill Maher’s reminder that Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded his defeat in that election, Stone responded, “Are you sure he lost?” However, he later emphasized that he did not know all the facts.

The director has long expressed pro-Russian views

In July, Oliver Stone accused the West of demonizing Putin. He recalled his conversation with the head of state in 2017 during the filming of a documentary about him. According to the director, he did not notice any “belligerence” in Putin’s statements when he interviewed him. “He is not the monster that the American propaganda machine portrays him as, and this is an unfortunate tragedy,” the director said.

He also called Putin a great leader for his country, asked the Russian president to become the godfather of his daughter and announced a possible nuclear provocation by the United States in Donbass.

In 2017, Stone made a four-hour documentary, “The Putin Interviews.” He explained that he created the film about Putin so that the United States would hear and understand another point of view, in order to prevent a further deterioration in relations.