Dutch people are increasingly absent from work for months due to severe psychological complaints such as burnouts and depression, according to figures from the occupational health and safety services. Over a period of twelve months, long-term absenteeism due to stress-related complaints increased by almost 8.5 percent. “It is worrying how normal we have come to consider this. Because it isn't.”

#don39t #show #work #months #concerned #burnouts #39This #normal39