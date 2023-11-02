Home page politics

Norway has always valued good relations with its neighbor Russia. But the former balance policy no longer works. That has consequences.

Oslo – You couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate location: behind the strong walls of the medieval Akershus Fortress in the heart of Oslo lies the Norwegian Armed Forces’ College of Defense (FHS). Over the centuries, the bulwark has withstood many attacks and the young men and women who study at the FHS should learn how military defense works. Anyone who is enrolled here and is studying for a master’s degree usually already has operational experience – officer careers begin in Akershus. The Norwegian government wants to significantly increase the number of study places this year; the fortress will soon be full.

NATO country Norway is investing more money in recruiting

Robin Allers is Associate Professor at the Institute for Defense Studies (IFS) at the FHS in Oslo. © Peter Sieben

The government of Norway is investing an additional 200 million crowns (around 17 million euros) in recruiting and training; the country wants more soldiers. “This will need time. It’s not enough to say: We’ll increase the budget. New people have to be trained and in the first step you need people who can in turn train, at all levels, from specialists to staff officers,” says Robin Allers. He is an associate professor at the Institute for Defense Studies (IFS) at FHS. “The level of preparedness needs to be increased given the security situation.”

Security situation on NATO’s northern flank has deteriorated since the Ukraine war

By “security situation” he means above all the new situation that NATO and thus also its ally Norway are facing since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The direct threat at the border has not necessarily increased. But the entire security situation has deteriorated,” said Allers. This could have an impact on the areas for which Norway has a special responsibility. “After all, the north of Norway, as NATO’s northern border, is closest to Russia’s nuclear capabilities on the Kola Peninsula.”

The Akershus Fortress in Norway’s capital Oslo is not only a tourist destination and representative building: within the walls is also the Defense University. Significantly more young men and women are expected to start their officer careers here in the future. © Peter Sieben

The peninsula near the Norwegian border is a strategically important location for Russia. Because of the foothills of the Gulf Stream, the port of Murmansk is often ice-free even in winter, and ships and submarines can land easily. A large part of Russia’s nuclear arsenal is stored on the Kola Peninsula.

Norway checked fishing boats from Russia: suspicion of espionage

It is no coincidence that Norway’s military has significantly increased its activities in the north with the start of the Ukraine war: with the help of reconnaissance aircraft and satellites, they are observing what is happening in the area near the border. “We are doing more reconnaissance flights and using new aircraft. In addition to the old P3 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, we are increasingly using new P8 Poseidon models,” explains Brigadier General Eystein Kvarving, head of communications for the Russian Armed Forces. Recently, the Norwegians have repeatedly observed Russian movements in the sea on the Russian-Norwegian border and have spotted submarines and drones. And Russian fishing boats are now being controlled much more closely and are no longer allowed to enter some ports because there is a suspicion that they are being used for espionage.

Brigadier and communications chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Eystein Kvarving. © Peter Sieben

This is new for Norway in this dimension: the Scandinavian country has traditionally relied on a policy of balance. “Norway has always made sure to have good relations with its neighbor Russia and at the same time secure itself as a NATO member,” says Robin Allers. But: “Since 2014 at the latest and especially since February last year, we have seen that Russia is ready to use its military means and it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the balance.”

“When it comes to certain cyber attacks, people now say: That was Russia.”

The tone is harsher and Norway is also taking a more confrontational course. “Certain incidents are now being attributed. When it comes to certain cyber attacks, people say: That was Russia. Or when spies are expelled, it is made public.” This is a step towards confrontation that Norway might have avoided in the past, says Allers. “The signal is now: We won’t put up with anything.”

Last but not least, the Nord Stream leak was a wake-up call: “The protection of critical infrastructure has moved much higher on the agenda.” Norway, a large country with just under five and a half million inhabitants, cannot do this alone. Allied forces are therefore being invited to also show their presence. Also Germany. “Germany is not traditionally one of the most active countries in the far north, but it is taking part in exercises and is now showing more presence,” explains Allers. And that’s not all: Norway and Germany are building new, state-of-the-art submarines together – a unique project to date. (pen)

