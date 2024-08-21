Home policy

Barack and Michelle Obama attack Donald Trump at the Democratic Party Convention. Their message is clear: no more four years of chaos.

Chicago – For almost ten years, Donald Trump on the US political stage. With frequent, mostly irrelevant attacks, he changed the discourse and the relationship between Republicans and Democrats sustainably – and thus even became president in 2016. Former President Barack Obama and his partner Michelle showed that the Democrats can also fight on Tuesday evening (local time), when they took Trump to task in their speeches at the Democratic Party Convention.

In the run-up to the US election 2024 Former President Obama used both humor and targeted attacks on his arch-enemy Trump. “Here we have a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said. “It’s been a constant whining and complaining that has gotten even worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

Attacks against Trump at the Democratic Party Convention: Obama strikes

Obama did not portray the Republican presidential candidate as a dangerous demagogue, as the Democrats have called Trump in recent years. Instead, he portrayed him as a whiny narcissist with a fragile ego. Obama referred to Trump’s “strange obsession with the size of the crowd” and imitated Donald Trump’s typical hand gestures. But there were also “the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories.” When Obama continued and compared Trump to a neighbor’s leaf blower that cannot be turned off, the audience burst into laughter and applause.

But one thing is certain, said the 63-year-old before the Democratic Party Convention: “We don’t need another four years of noise, bungling and chaos.” He warned the delegates and the audience that “we’ve seen this movie before” and “we all know that the sequel is usually worse.”

Democratic Party Convention in Chicago: Michelle Obama also takes on Trump

Barack Obama’s partner, former First Lady Michelle, also lashed out at Donald Trump at the Democratic Party Convention – and not just a little bit. “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to make people fear us because he felt threatened by his narrow, narrow worldview by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who also happen to be black,” Obama said, referring to the time she spent with her husband in the White House.

It was an accusation that sparked thunderous applause among the Democrats. But she went even further. Thanks to his “generational wealth,” Trump had “failed to rise to the top.” “And who actually tells him,” said the former First Lady provocatively, “that the job he wants could be one of those black jobs?” Donald Trump recently sparked outrage with a bizarre attack on his opponent. Kamala Harris had long advertised her Indian heritage exclusively and then “suddenly turned black,” the ex-president claimed during an appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. He had also previously said that migrants were taking away “black jobs.” This sparked a trend on social media, among other things, of black people proudly presenting their jobs – and gave Michelle Obama a perfect opportunity.

In general, she adopted a very personal tone. It was Michelle Obama who once complained about the attacks of the republican said: “When they go low, we go high” – When others appeal to baser instincts, we show our decency even more.

Democratic Party Convention: In addition to attacks on Trump, there is also praise for Harris

Of course, the Obamas also positioned themselves behind their presidential candidate at the Democratic Party Convention Kamala HarrisBarack Obama called on the party to unite behind Harris. “Kamala Harris is ready for the job,” he said. “Yes, she can!” he said, alluding to his former world-famous campaign rallying cry “Yes, we can!” This immediately triggered chants from the several thousand delegates in the hall. Later, his speech was again interrupted by shouts of “Yes, she can!”

“We have the chance to elect someone who has spent her entire life giving people the same opportunities that America gave her. Someone who sees you and listens to you,” Obama said of Harris. “She will stand up for every American.”

“It’s going to be a close race,” Obama warned, referring to the US election against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. But if the party works like never before in the remaining eleven weeks until the election, then Harris could become the next President of the United States. “Let’s get to work,” Obama told the audience. (nak)