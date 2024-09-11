He The Kremlin on Wednesday called on the two presidential candidates in the United States to leave Russian leader Vladimir Putin alone. which was mentioned several times during the presidential debate held on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

“Putin’s name is used, let’s say, as one of the instruments of internal political struggle in the US. We don’t like this at all. We hope that they will leave the name of our president alone,” said Dmitri Peskov, presidential spokesman, in his daily telephone press conference.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the debate in Philadelphia. Photo:EFE Share

Peskov, who admitted that he did not follow the debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump live due to the time difference, He was struck by the fact that both candidates mentioned Russia during their speeches.

“The position is fairly clear. The United States as a whole, regardless of the party to which the candidates belong, maintains a negative, unfriendly attitude towards our country,” he said.

The spokesman, however, stressed that it was up to American voters to assess their candidates, as Russia had “its own problems.”

He also denied that, as Trump said, a single phone call would solve the conflict in Ukraine.

“No, such a call could not possibly put an end to it. We have already said on several occasions that the final point would largely be the US abandoning its policy of using Ukraine as disposable material in its attempt to suppress everything connected with Russia,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Mongolia. Photo:AFP Share

He added: “Relinquishing this position can, to a large extent, put an end to” the conflict.

Meanwhile, Harris said on Tuesday that, had it been up to his rival, “Putin would be in kyiv with his sights set on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland.”

A week ago, Putin joked that the Kremlin had previously supported the current US president, Joe Biden, for re-election against Trump and that it will now do the same with Harris.

“I said that our favorite, if you can say that, was the current president, Mr. Biden. Now he has been removed from the presidential race and he has recommended to all his supporters to support Harris. We will do the same, we will support her,” she said.

Putin said the current vice president “laughs so expressively and contagiously that it shows that everything is going well for her.”

She also expressed confidence that, in the event of victory, the current US vice president would not impose the same sanctions against Russia as her rival did when she was in office between 2016 and 2020.

“Trump has imposed more sanctions against Russia than any president before him. And if all goes well for Harris, she may refrain from such actions,” he said.