Yulia Naválnaya, the widow of the opponent Alexei Navalny, who died last week in a Russian prison, warned this Wednesday that there is still They do not know if the police will arrest “those who come to say goodbye” to their husband at the funeral scheduled for this Friday in Moscow.

In a speech before the European Parliament twelve days after learning of her husband's death, Navalnaya said that “he was tortured for three years, made to starve in a tiny cell, isolated from the outside world and without visits, calls and letters,” and then “kill” him.

Yulia Navalnaya during her speech at the European Parliament. Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

“Even after that, they mistreated her body and mistreated her mother,” lamented Navalnaya, who assured that the murder of her husband “shows once again that “Putin is capable of anything and you can't negotiate with him.”

He was tortured for three years, starved in a tiny cell, isolated from the outside world and without visits, calls and letters, and then killed.



In a short and emotional speech, during which Naválnaya looked at the sky on several occasions and there was applause from a chamber full to the brim, the widow of the opposition leader wanted to tell the MEPs “what Alexei was like” to illustrate how, his judgment, Europe has to be more creative if it wants to defeat the Russian president's regimeVladimir Putin.

“You have elections in June and many of you will campaign, you will meet voters, you will give interviews and record advertisements. Now imagine that all this is impossible, that no television wants to interview you, that there is no money in the world to promote the advertisement and that voters who go to rallies are arrested,” Navalnaya said. “Welcome to Putin's Russia,” she added.

Alexei Navalny's widow was applauded by the deputies.

Her husband, she continued, managed to become one of the leaders of the Russian opposition by “experimenting”, learning to make videos on YouTube, designing a tactical voting strategy to win seats or passing messages to his team even from prison.

If you really want to overthrow Putin, you have to be innovative and stop being boring

“If you really want to overthrow Putin, you have to be innovative and stop being boring. You can't hurt him with another resolution or another package of sanctions that is in no way different from the previous ones, or by thinking that he is someone who has moral principles” Navalnaya insisted.

“We are not addressing a politician, but a monster,” he added.

To defeat someone who is the “leader of a criminal organization” like PutinNavalny's widow said, EU governments have to focus on “their friends, associates and those who have their mafia money”like the “discreet lawyers” in European countries who “help Putin hide his money.”

Navalnaya, who has already advanced her intention to continue her husband's fight, assured that Putin “must answer” for what he has done to Russia, Ukraine and Navalny himself, who will no longer fulfill his dream of seeing “what the future will be like.” beautiful Russia of the future”.

“I will do everything possible to make your dream come true”he concluded to long applause from the chamber.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and Yulia Navalnaya

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who met with Navalnaya before the speech, assured for her part that the hope that the opposition leader represented and that his captors wanted to extinguish “remains brighter than ever.”

“The many brave people who took to the streets of Russia after his death demonstrate, once again, the fragility of authoritarianism. I take comfort in the fact that, if history teaches us anything, it is that the pillars of autocracy, in the end, “They always crumble under the weight of their own corruption and people's inherent desire to live freely. And when they inevitably do, it will be because of what Alexei and his family did,” Metsola said.

Yulia Navalnaya during her speech at the European Parliament

European Parliament vows to support Navalnaya

For its part, the European Parliament (EP) this Thursday “strongly” condemned the “murder” of Navalny and demanded an “independent and transparent” international investigation about the exact circumstances of Navalny's death “to ensure accountability and justice.”

The Russian Government and Vladimir Putin personally bear criminal and political responsibility for the murder of their most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny. See also A large fire in some fuel depots in Cuba leaves 17 missing and more than 120 injured

“The Russian Government and Vladimir Putin personally bear the criminal and political responsibility for the murder of their most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny,” underlines the text adopted by the European Parliament with 506 votes in favor, 9 against and 32 abstentions.

In the text, the MEPs also expressed their “deepest condolences” to Navalny's family and colleagues, in particular, to Navalnaya, to whom they express their “full support” in her determination to continue the work her husband started.

The Parlament This joins the condemnation of several Western leaders who have already blamed the Kremlin for the death of the Russian opponent.such as the president of the United States, Joe Biden, the German chancellor Olaf Sholz, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the president of the European Commission herself, Ursula von der Leyen.

US President Joe Biden and Yulia Navalnaya.

Furthermore, with this resolution, MEPs urge the Russian authorities to allow Navalny's body be buried according to his family's wisheswhose funeral is scheduled for this Friday, March 1st in a church in the Moscow district of Marino, southeast of the Russian capital.

The parliament also asked the Kremlin authorities to drop all “arbitrary” charges and “immediate and unconditional” release of all political prisoners and people detained unjustifiably, including those arrested in recent days for paying tribute to the memory of the deceased Russian opponent.

EFE