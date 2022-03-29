Home page world

Of: Vincent Bussow

Oligarch Pyotr Aven regularly meets with Vladimir Putin. The sanctions against him would not affect the President of Russia, he says. (Archive photo) © Imago

As the war in Ukraine rages on, a Russian oligarch has concerns of his own: Pyotr Aven speaks about the impact the sanctions will have on him.

LONDON – From the outset, finances have been a big part of the sanctions the West has used in response to the Ukraine war* against Russia* issued. But how exactly do these affect the oligarchs? Wladimir Putin* from which is mentioned in this context? Pyotr Aven is one of them and spoke to the Financial Times about his new life as a sanctioned billionaire.

Awen is said to have a total of £4.5bn in money and possessions but says he has access to very little of it. Speaking to the Financial Times, the London-based Russian wonders if he can have a cleaner and driver: “I don’t drive, maybe my stepdaughter will. We don’t know how we’re going to survive.” The oligarch seems to be well aware of the irony of these words: “I don’t complain when people die,” says Awen, referring to the war in the Ukraine*. Nevertheless, he speaks at length about the effects of the sanctions on him and laments their injustice.

Ukraine war: Oligarch from Russia criticizes sanctions

As an oligarch in close contact with Putin, Awen has been restricted both privately and professionally. He resigned from his post as president of the sanctioned Alfa Bank. Its financial stakes in holding company LetterOne have been frozen, with dividends being diverted to aid efforts in Ukraine. In 20 days he should Great Britain* left, holding Latvian and Russian passports and a visa for the United States. Most recently, the US spared the oligarchs from sanctions. Nevertheless, he wants the conditions of Great Britain and the EU* contest. The first hurdle is finding a lawyer who still wants to work with him, he tells the Financial Times.

Pyotr Aven was active both economically and politically in Russia. On the day Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the oligarch was visiting the Kremlin. Nevertheless, he denies the allegations that he is a businessman loyal to Putin. Rather, as a businessman in Russia, you have to maintain contact with the president. Awen also complains that the sanctions against him will have no effect on Putin himself. (vbu) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.