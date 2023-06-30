They can’t believe that Michelle Causo is gone, friends have described her as a quiet girl and always available

Friends and schoolmates of Michelle Causo they are shocked and still cannot believe what happened. Their friend, in and out of school, died at just 17, a peer of theirs took her life and then carried her body in a shopping cart.

They cry and cannot understand, they remember Michelle Causo as a girl good and always availableeveryone’s friend and always ready to put things right.

We know nothing. The only sure thing is that the killer will not have an easy life in prison. He must know that for us he is already dead.

Harsh words, full of pain, coming out of the mouths of 17-year-old boys who have lost a friend of theirs. Some of those teenagers underlined how surreal the situation is, it is impossible to think that the same boy of their age could have put an end to the life of a girl of the same age in so brutal way.

The 17-year-old accused of the crime of Michelle Causo has been arrested

The accused 17-year-old was arrested and questioned by the police, however he would not have confessed to the crime, despite being caught in the act. On Monday he will have to appear before the judge for thewarranty interrogation. It is a boy originally from Sri Lanka but born in Rome.

Neighbors said they saw him carrying a black bag and to someone’s questions, he replied that he was moving some fish. But suspicious, the residents called the police.

The 17-year-old was stopped by the authorities and the young woman’s body was found in one shopping cart, covered by black bags. After a night of interrogation, he was taken to a reception facility to await his appearance before the judge.

The motive is still dark, the first hypothesis is that Michelle may have rejected her friend. The investigations are still ongoing.