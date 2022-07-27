General Luís Carlos Gomes Mattos stated that the Armed Forces have to guarantee that the electoral process is legitimate

The president of the STM (Superior Military Court), General Luís Carlos Gomes Mattos, said this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) that the Electoral Justice is responsible for the functioning of the elections and that the mission of the military “is different” in the lawsuit.

“We don’t have to get involved with any of that. We have to ensure that the process is legitimate. That is the mission of the Armed Forces”he declared in an interview after the Court’s retirement ceremony.

Mattos said that the military will act in the electoral process “within what is expected” to ensure that there is legitimacy. “That really, in the end, has the popular support”.

The general turned 75 and, in addition to retiring from the STM, also leaves active service in the Armed Forces. He will be replaced in the presidency of the Court by Army General Lúcio Mário de Barros Góes.

Mattos joined the STM in October 2011. He took over the Presidency of the Court in March 2021.