Armed Forces officer Samovar: Ukraine should prepare for total mobilization

Ukraine should prepare for total mobilization. According to the head of the aviation and air defense service of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Vasily Samovar, the country is facing an extremely difficult winter.

The commander believes that 2024 will be more difficult for Kyiv than 2022 and 2023 combined.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine predicted the possible success of Russia

Samovar suggested that if Russia continues the current pace of mobilization and transition of the economy to a war footing, it will achieve success. He emphasized that Ukraine does not have such mobilization potential, a large amount of money and resources.

I believe that this war will end, like any war in the world, through negotiations. But we must have a strong position on them Vasily SamovarHead of the Aviation and Air Defense Service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The representative of the Ukrainian army added that military personnel need to train and prepare for a difficult winter.

Kyiv plans to mobilize Ukrainians who have left abroad

The Minister of Defense of the Republic, Rustem Umerov, reported earlier that the Kyiv authorities plan in 2024 to mobilize citizens who left the country after the outbreak of hostilities. The head of the defense department threatened sanctions to those who do not agree to return, but did not specify what exactly they would be.

In turn, Verkhovna Rada deputy Vadim Ivchenko admitted that a proposal to mobilize men from Ukraine abroad will be presented in January. He noted that the presence of citizens of the country liable for military service abroad will become a crime.

In addition, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, expressed the opinion that Ukrainians hiding from mobilization abroad should be deprived of benefits or residence permits of the countries where they are located. He sees the need to discuss this idea at the level of the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense and other ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

Zelensky was asked to mobilize another half a million Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asked him to mobilize another 450 to 500 thousand people. He added that he had not yet made a decision, pointing out that this would cost the country's budget an additional 500 billion hryvnia.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny generally supported the draft law on mobilization. The military commander partially criticized the document, noting that certain points “do not meet the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” In particular, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army opposed the mobilization of women, the establishment of clear terms for vacations and rotations of military personnel, as well as the exemption from conscription of disabled people of the second group.