Guaymas, Mexico.– President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that neither his government nor that of his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, wants walls on the border with the United States, nor mistreatment of migrants, nor interference in Mexican politics.

“Let’s applaud the migrants, that’s why we will always defend them. Whether you like it or not. We don’t want walls, we don’t want militarization of the border and we don’t want mistreatment of our countrymen. And let them not forget that Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country. It is not a colony, nor is it any foreign country,” he said.

López Obrador motivated his defense of Mexican migrants in the United States by the 65 billion dollars they send each year in remittances, Mexico’s main source of income, above oil exports, but he did so in the same week that the neighboring country, through ambassador Ken Salazar, rejected the judicial reform that he proposes and in which the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris promised to tighten restrictions on migrant asylum. “It helps them a lot, and here I have to say in Guaymas, what our countrymen are sending to their families. Because remittances, what migrants send to their families, is already the main source of income for the country. It’s 65 billion dollars and all of that goes down and is what reactivates the economy,” said López Obrador in the “Tres Presidentes” plaza, the main plaza in this municipality dedicated to Victoriano Huerta, Plutarco Elías Calles and Abelardo Rodríguez, who were born here.

López Obrador inaugurated seven works in this port, accompanied by Claudia Sheinbaum and Governor Alfonso Durazo.

Before some 600 people, Sheinbaum promoted López Obrador’s controversial reform to the Judicial Branch so that judges are elected by popular vote, based on proposals from the president and the party that has a majority in Congress. “What does plan C mean? Various reforms to the constitution that have to do with strengthening welfare programs. “I ask, what is better than the ministers of the Supreme Court being elected by the Senate of the Republic or by the people of Mexico? Let’s see, raise your hand if you say the people of Mexico. That is democracy, democracy to elect the president, democracy for legislators and democracy for the judiciary, so that it is a judiciary that is at the service of the people,” she said.