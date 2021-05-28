Who would have imagined that some scientists would one day announce the creation of an embryo with a mixture of monkey and human and the news would go unnoticed. It happened hours before the last New Year’s Eve. The French team Pierre Savatier and Irène Aksoy public the generation of these “chimeras” —Named after the lion-headed, goat-gut, and dragon-tailed monsters of Greek mythology — and basically no one outside their guild found out. Three and a half months later, the group of Spanish scientist Juan Carlos Izpisua, from the Salk Institute (USA), published the results of similar experiments in China, with the creation of 132 embryos with monkey and human cells, and this advance – already advanced by EL PAÍS in 2019— it did appear in the press around the world.

Savatier and Aksoy claim that their team was the first to publish the creation of a human and monkey embryo. It sounds like Frankenstein, but it was just 10 human cells in a macaque embryo with a total of 250 cells. They are structures the size of a grain of sand, with just a week of development. Savatier, born in Lyon 60 years ago, argues that these chimeras are necessary for science. “In France we are in a situation similar to that of Spain, because we have the same Catholic tradition. The human embryo is considered a sacred entity and working with them is very difficult. I see the creation of human-animal chimeras as an alternative to human embryos under investigation ”, explains Savatier.

Your lab in the National Institute of Health and Medical Research, in Lyon, is the only one in Europe dedicated to the creation of monkey and human chimeras. Aksoy, a French woman born in Dortmund (Germany) 40 years ago, emphasizes that they do not use cells from human embryos, but rather reprogram adult cells, for example from the skin, so that they are capable of generating any organ. It is these reprogrammed human cells that are injected into macaque embryos, with the aim of studying embryonic development and understanding their failures. Other laboratories, such as Izpisua in the US, are already talking about creating chimeric animals as factories of human organs for transplants. The new guidelines from the International Society for Stem Cell Research, published this Wednesday, authorize the implantation of embryos with a mixture of monkey and human in the uterus of a monkey, but strongly prohibit doing it in a female great ape or in a woman .

Question. Does creating monkey and human embryos open a Pandora’s box?

Pierre Savatier. It does open it, up to a point. Injecting human cells into animal embryos opens Pandora’s box. The question is how far we are going to go. If we limit ourselves to in vitro culture, frankly, I don’t see a Pandora’s box. We grow very immature embryos and the goal is to study how organs are formed in the earliest stages. It is very basic science, we are not talking about chimeric newborns. But of course, at some point, some people might want to implant these embryos into a mother and allow them to develop, perhaps at term, and this definitely raises important ethical questions and can be seen as opening a Pandora’s box. These are the issues that ethics committees are discussing in France and elsewhere.

P. What are its red lines, its ethical limits?

$ There are many red lines. If there is a consensus that it is ethically unacceptable to make a human-pig or human-monkey brain, we have the technical tools to prevent it. If we want to avoid even the smallest risk of creating a human mind in the animal, we have to prevent chimerism in the cerebral cortex at all costs. We also want to prevent chimerism in the germ line [óvulos y espermatozoides], to avoid any risk of crossing between chimeric animals and other animals of the same species, which could result in the formation of human-animal embryos. And the third red line is that we want these human-animal chimeras to look like animals, we don’t want these human-animal embryos or fetuses to look like a human being. These creatures, these new biological objects, have to be animal fetuses, perhaps newborns, with some human cells that colonize some specific organs. And period.

P. Did you create human and monkey embryos before the team of the Spanish Juan Carlos Izpisua?

Irène Aksoy. At least we were the first to publish it in a scientific journal, but it must be made clear that they are chimeras of human and monkey, but the experiments had a very low efficiency. We have only a few human cells in monkey embryos.

P. Why did the news that you had created human and ape embryos go unnoticed? It was not published in its day or in the French newspaper Le Monde.

AI A journalist called us, but he did not write anything, because we told him that the experiment did not work very well and that there was a long way to go before actually generating true human and monkey chimeras.

P. Two years ago, the Japanese government authorized to carry out human-animal embryos. What do you think of this?

$ This is exactly the risk of opening Pandora’s box. If you allow human-animal chimeras to develop to term, for some applications it may be helpful, but then the question of the human mind and human consciousness in newborns becomes crucial. In France we are not ready to do this. What we are asking for is the possibility of transferring the embryos to surrogate mothers – monkeys, sows or rabbits – to study the earliest stages of development. This new technology offers us the possibility of studying the first stages of human embryonic development without using human embryos. The need for these animals to reach term is primarily to produce transplantable human organs, but in my lab we are not focusing on this. Nobody in France. If we were allowed to transfer these embryos to a surrogate mother, we would not attempt to develop them to term. It is not in our objectives. But in the US and Japan they are very interested in developing these technologies for human organs in animals and for this they need permission to bring embryos to term, or at least almost to term. This is where the ethical issues are very complex.

“We don’t need to make a creature that has 50% human cells and another 50% monkey cells”

P. Could Izpisua’s experiments in China be carried out in Europe or would they be banned? [El equipo del científico español anunció la creación de embriones quiméricos de 19 días, con 10.000 células, el 7% de ellas humanas]

AI In France it depends on the way you interpret the law. Some will say that the law allows it and others will say that it does not. It is not written that you cannot inject human induced pluripotent stem cells [las células adultas reprogramadas] in monkey embryos. The law does not say whether or not you can do these specific experiments.

P. Do you think that someone in the future will try to implant an embryo of a monkey and a human in the uterus of a monkey, in China or in another country?

$ I am sure that the team from China that has collaborated with Izpisua [el grupo del científico chino Ji Weizhi] have attempted or are attempting to transfer human and monkey embryos [al útero de monas]. But I think the result would be very disappointing, because the results of your research are very poor. Your embryos could not lead to a real chimera with development beyond implantation [en el útero].

P. The idea of ​​a half-monkey, half-human creature today is science fiction, of course, but will it always be science fiction? Or in 20 years it will cease to be?

$ Half and half I don’t think ever exists, for a simple reason: there is no need for such an experiment from a scientific point of view. We don’t need to make a creature that’s 50% human cells and another 50% monkey cells. I don’t know who could do such an experiment. But creating newborn monkeys in which there is a significant colonization of human cells in the pancreas, the liver or other organs of medical interest, yes, why not? I don’t know if it will happen, but it is possible, yes.

P. When do you think we will have animals with human organs for transplants?

AI The Japanese Biologist Hiromitsu Nakauchi he’s doing a great job with these kinds of experiments. It will happen. I don’t know when these organs will be transplantable to humans, but I’m sure that in a few years, maybe five or ten years, we will see organs with a greater participation of human cells. Transplantation is another story. There are too many factors involved.

$ I don’t think it will happen in less than 20 years.

P. Some people may think that you are some kind of Frankenstein, that you take a human baby here and a chimpanzee there and mix them up, but you only work with a few cells. In your opinion, what is the moral status of these human and monkey embryos?

$ Before asking what is the moral status of chimeric embryos, we have to ask ourselves what is the moral status of a human embryo in these early stages, in which they are hardly visible to the naked eye. If we say that human embryos at these stages do not have the moral status of a human being, there is no reason to claim that chimeric mono-human embryos do. And if we think that human embryos in their earliest stages already have a moral status of human beings, as the Catholic Church proclaims, then we have to consider that in our experiments we are injecting human induced pluripotent stem cells, which have no moral status, into animal embryos, which also do not have a specific moral status. I don’t understand why a human induced pluripotent stem cell without moral status could create a biological entity with some moral status when injected into an animal embryo.

P. What do you think of the new guidelines from the International Society for Stem Cell Research?

AI The new guidelines are important because they clarify what not to do. With the current scientific context and the exciting achievements of recent times, they were sorely needed. As for the monkey and human chimeras, the limits are clearly established and correspond to those that we were already applying. The key point is to avoid unwarranted chimerism in the brain. This can be avoided, as the new guidelines suggest, with the technique of blastocyst complementation. [inyectar células madre humanas para formar un único órgano que falte en un embrión animal por edición genética], if the goal is to generate human organs. If the goal is to study human development, the best option would be to introduce mutations into human cells to prevent them from differentiating into cells of the nervous system. We fully agree with these guidelines and hope they help society understand that scientists work with ethical issues in mind.

